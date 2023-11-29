“Even I couldn’t do that” – Buakaw still starstruck by Stamp’s inspiring journey to three-sport dominance

Stamp Fairtex isn’t just one of the biggest superstars on ONE Championship’s roster, she’s a history maker.

The Thai superstar had already written her name into the record books by holding both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships simultaneously.

Following her incredible accomplishments in striking, she set her mind on a new goal that finally became reality at ONE Fight Night 14.

The elite striker defeated Ham Seo Hee to win the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world championship, making her the first fighter to hold titles in three sports.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Buakaw Banchamek gave huge credit to Stamp for accomplishing something that no one else has done before:

“Even I couldn’t do that [attempt being a world champion in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing]. So, I got to give it up to her. Congratulations to her. I wish she keeps up the good work.”

Watch the full video below:

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.

Stamp Fairtex didn’t achieve three-sport success overnight

After setting her mind on trying to become a world champion in MMA, Stamp Fairtex faced multiple setbacks on the way to achieving her dream.

The losses along the way only saw her come back better than before each time as she continued to evolve into a mixed martial artist.

Most notably, she fell short on her first attempt at winning the atomweight crown having been submitted by Angela Lee at ONE X.

She persevered and through getting back in the win column and continuing to work on her game, she reached the top of the mountain that she had been climbing since 2018.

There can be no denying that Stamp has put in the hard work to finally find herself atop the atomweight division with world championships next to her name in three different disciplines.