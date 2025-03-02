  • home icon
  "Even worse than I thought" - Fans demand repercussions as slow-mo clip shows Manel Kape's "blatant" eye pokes against Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103

"Even worse than I thought" - Fans demand repercussions as slow-mo clip shows Manel Kape's "blatant" eye pokes against Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103

By Subham
Modified Mar 02, 2025 11:48 GMT
Fans are not pleased with Manel Kape
Fans are not pleased with Manel Kape after UFC Vegas 103. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A slow motion clip from UFC Vegas 103's main event between Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev is surfacing online. The video shows Kape double eye poking Almabayev, which has garnered heated reactions from fans.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 103, 'Starboy' locked horns with 'Zulfikar' after Brandon Royval was forced to pull out of the bout.

In round 2, Kape affected his opponent's vision with a flurry of punches and an eye poke. The eye poke accusation by Almabayev was, however, ruled as a legal punch in the final minutes of the second frame.

In the third round, Kape landed multiple elbows and a powerful right, dropping his opponent and forcing the referee to end the bout. With that, he emerged victorious via TKO.

A user on X uploaded a slow-mo clip in which Kape is seen eye poking Almabayev with his left and right hands simultaneously and then landing punches next.

The user captioned the post :

"Holy sh**!!! After further review Manel Kape needs to be disqualified. He literally pulled a Chris Weidman & double eye poked him for a finish. Don’t believe me?? Here’s the slow mo where you can clearly see he eye pokes him with both hands. These weren’t even the 1st pokes."
Check out the clip Manel Kape eye poking Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103 below:

Fans resonated with 'Zulfikar'. A user wrote:

"Yeah that’s even worse than I thought!"

Others commented:

"He opens his fist and aims for the eye, some of the most blatant eye pokes I've seen 😭"
"Manel fights like a BTCH‼️ ☝🏼🇰🇿"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAJOEYC on X]
Henry Cejudo's reaction to Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

Most recently, Henry Cejudo lost to Sang Yadong via technical decision at UFC Seattle. 'Triple C' was also struck in the eye in round 3 of the bout and was later deemed unfit to continue because of blurry vision.

After watching the main event of UFC Vegas 103, Cejudo had this to say about eye pokes in MMA:

"Eye pokes are the greatest threat to the growth of this sport (unbiased) #UFCVegas103"

Check out Henry Cejudo's tweet below:

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
