‘Ever make love in the rain?’ - Intimate question from fan leaves ex-UFC star Paige VanZant speechless

Former UFC star Paige VanZant found herself at a loss for words when a fan posed a rather personal question that caught her off guard.

Since making her UFC debut in 2014, '12 Gauge' quickly established herself as a beloved figure among fans, captivating audiences with her remarkable performances inside the octagon and magnetic charisma outside of it. However, her tenure with the promotion concluded in 2020 when she parted ways after the expiration of her contract.

In the time that followed, VanZant has embarked on a new chapter, leveraging her physical attributes to forge a career on platforms such as OnlyF*ns and various social media channels, where she shares exclusive content of a more provocative nature.

Paige VanZant, renowned for her strong social media involvement with fans, recently hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram account, allowing admirers to ask her questions. However, one specific question caught the MMA fighter-turned-adult model off guard.

During the session, a fan inquired about Paige VanZant's experience of engaging in intimate moments amidst rainfall, causing the typically outspoken athlete to be momentarily speechless. In response, VanZant took to her Instagram Stories to share that she would not be addressing the question.

Paige VanZant expected to return to BKFC

Despite her absence from combat sports since 2021, Paige VanZant remains resolute in her desire to step back into the ring, even as her OnlyFans account continues to thrive in popularity.

Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman confirmed VanZant's imminent return to the promotion, although he didn't disclose the specific details regarding the timing of her comeback

During a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Feldman addressed the highly anticipated return of the dynamic athlete:

"I actually questioned that myself, but she had a conversation with a couple of the guys on the team and I don’t think that she’s moved on. I think she wants one more crack at it. I know that I want to give her one more crack at it, so I think we’re going to have at least one more run there"

He added:

"I take my hat off to her. Whatever she’s doing outside the ring, that’s on her own and let her do whatever she’s doing to make that kind of money she’s making, but as far as being a fighter, she keeps wanting to challenge herself and how can you not respect that"

