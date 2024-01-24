"Everybody knows it" - Boxing legend identifies Ryan Garcia's biggest problem moving forward

Roy Jones Jr. believes that Ryan Garcia will fail to find success at the top level of boxing.

The young star is fresh off a knockout victory over Oscar Duarte last month. For Garcia, the stoppage win was one he badly needed. The victory came months following the first loss of his career, a knockout defeat at the hands of Gervonta Davis in April.

With the win last month, there's a whole new world of opportunities for the former champion. Garcia quickly entered talks with former unified lightweight champion Devin Haney, but it seems that bout won't be happening. Instead, the Golden Boy Promotions star has been linked to Rolando Romero.

While that's a fight that Ryan Garcia could win, Roy Jones Jr. isn't sold on his prospects at the top level of the sport. Speaking with Fight Hype, 'Captain Hook' praised the young boxer and his dynamite left hook.

However, Jones Jr. believes that top boxers will be able to avoid that shot moving forward. He stated (via Boxing Social):

“I think he’s an awesome fighter but the problem in my opinion is that Ryan has a left hook that is a killer but everybody knows it. So until he gets something else or knows how to disguise it, he’s going to have a hard time with the upper-echelon fighters. The regular fights he will kill, cause if he hits you with a left hook it’s over, but the guys who know not to get hit like Tank did, it’s going to be a problem."

Check out his comments below:

When will Ryan Garcia fight next? 'KingRy' reportedly in final stages of booking next bout

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero is reportedly in the works for April 20 in Las Vegas.

'KingRy' and 'Rolly' have traded words on more than one occasion. However, following Romero's controversial stoppage win over Ismael Barroso last May, he had something Garcia wanted. A world title.

As a result, the young boxer declined to fight Devin Haney and instead began talks with Romero. While talks first seemed promising, they quickly fell apart. Last week, Romero revealed that he had ended talks with Garcia and would instead fight Isaac Cruz.

However, according to a report from Dan Rafael, that's not the case. Earlier today, the boxing journalist took to X to post that Garcia and Romero are finalizing a bout for April 20. The bout would also headline a DAZN pay-per-view event.

Expand Tweet