"Everybody has an opinion" - Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz's prediction of his boxing match against Anderson Silva

Nate Diaz recently gave his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva, scheduled to go down on October 29 in Phoenix. The Stockton native refused to count out the former UFC middleweight champ, however, he stated that the 'young, motivated, strong' Paul could win as well.

Interestingly, it seems like Paul is quite content with Diaz's prediction. Reacting to the younger Diaz's take on his upcoming bout with Anderson Silva, 'The Problem Child' wrote on Twitter:

"Everybody has an opinion…at least this one has some credibility. #PaulSilva"

Diaz is currently expected to leave the UFC after exhausting his contract next Saturday with a clash against the surging Khamzat Chimaev. The 37-year-old has previously expressed interest in a boxing match against Paul, who also returned the favor.

While weighing in on the upcoming clash between Paul and Silva, Diaz claimed that people would be 'stupid' to count Silva out. Stockton's favorite was also disappointed to see Silva being counted out in his last bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, which 'The Spider' went on to win.

When the UFC reportedly stopped Nate Diaz from boxing on the same card as Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva faced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, in June last year, marking the former UFC champ's return to boxing after over a decade and a half.

'The Spider' went on to score an impressive split decision win against the former WBC middleweight champion.

Silva and Cesar Chavez Jr. headliner a card labeled 'Tribute to the Kings'. The promoters of the event, Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions, had reportedly tried to rope in the famous Diaz brothers for the card.

As reported by MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Nate Diaz was even interested in the offer but was stopped by the UFC. Martin wrote on Twitter:

"The promoters behind the #TributetotheKings card said they tried to get Nick and Nate Diaz on the event — Nate wanted to do it but UFC said no. They are hoping to do more MMA vs. boxing crossover fights."

While people are anticipating Diaz's move to boxing, the former title challenger pulling off an upset win at UFC 279 could complicate the entire picture. Diaz has also stated that he's sure of a trilogy superfight against Conor McGregor coming to fruition in the future.

