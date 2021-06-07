"Everybody's hyping these kids up these days" - Colby Covington trashes Khamzat Chimaev and compares him to Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington is one of the many UFC fighters who refuse to get on board the Khamzat Chimaev hype train.

Khamzat Chimaev is known for calling out big names on social media, including UFC champions, and claiming that he can beat them all. His undefeated MMA record so far has got fans online believing that 'Borz' can, in fact, deliver on his words.

However, Colby Covington is not convinced. In a recent interview with James Lynch, the former UFC title challenger pointed out that Khamzat Chimaev is yet to secure a ranked win. Covington compared Chimaev to "journeyman" Jorge Masvidal, saying that people similarly hyped 'Gamebred', but the latter ended up knocked unconscious by Kamaru Usman inside the octagon.

"I've never even heard of him. I don't pay attention - does this guy have a ranked win yet? Everybody's hyping these kids up... they were just hyping up journeyman Street Judas Masvidal like he was this world beater and he's gonna baptize people and he's the best fighter in the world blah blah blah. We just saw what happened to him. He was unconscious in the octagon," Colby Covington said.

Covington called out the current UFC fanbase for not having much credibility and getting behind fighters with unimpressive resumes.

"That's the state and age of UFC anymore. It's about hype. There's no credibility, there's no... I wouldn't say there's no credibility. I'm not talking about the organization, but the way people get hyped on them is a complete joke. Go out there and show it with your resume. Look at my resume. Multiple UFC champions on it that I've beaten. So, when a guy starts beating multiple UFC champions and starts beauting the top guys in the world, then holler at me and I'll hit you down a step."

Former UFC champions like Rafael dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, and Tyron Woodley are the fighters that Colby Covington scored his last three wins over.

Watch the full interview below:

Colby Covington: I am fighting for the title soon

Khamzat Chimaev is seemingly busy with an ongoing beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates over certain comments 'Borz' made about the former lightweight champion.

Looks like the honeymoon between Khabib and Kadyrov is over. pic.twitter.com/MUHrll4vp8 — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) May 13, 2021

As for his UFC comeback, Dana White recently stated on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast that Chimaev is coming in next week to chat with White and the UFC matchmakers.

On the other hand, Colby Covington claims that he has already signed the contract for the title fight rematch with Kamaru Usman. However, he is not sure whether Kamaru Usman will fight him or retire as a champion to avoid a second contest with 'Chaos'.

In their previous meeting, Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight belt with a fifth-round TKO and also broke Colby Covington's jaw in the process, although the latter claims he sustained no such injury.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari