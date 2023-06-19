"Everyone has a breaking point" - Sean Strickland teaches Alex Pereira and team how to conquer their inner 'b**ch'

Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira's unlikely friendship has continued to blossom after 'Tarzan' was captured giving an inspiring speech to the Brazilian and his team.

Strickland and Pereira started out as rivals and faced each other in the octagon at UFC 276 last year. 'Poatan' walked away victorious after he demonstrated his elite kickboxing by knocking out the American inside the first round, earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus and a title shot.

But it seems as though there was really no bad blood between the pair. Both Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira have since trained together, helping the other improve on aspects of their game.

Recently, Strickland took a trip to Teixeira MMA & Fitness and joined in on a training and sparring session with Pereira and his team. Once they had wrapped up, 'Tarzan' opted to give some inspiring words to the fighters there:

"Everyone has a breaking point. And this isn't a breaking point that we all as human beings acknowledge. Our brain presets our breaking point for us. When we're training, and you hear that little voice in your head that says, 'There's only 30 seconds left, I don't need to get up.' ... Every time you listen to the voice, it makes your breaking point lower. But every time you tell that voice to go f*ck itself, it gets higher."

Catch Strickland's comments here (4:20):

Sean Strickland wants title shot against Israel Adesanya if he wins his next fight

Sean Strickland got himself back in the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 this past January.

Strickland's win snapped his two-fight losing skid, and now 'Tarzan' believes he is just one triumph away from challenging Israel Adesanya for his title. Standing in his way, however, is Abusupiyan Magomedov, who he is scheduled to face on July 1.

Weighing in on his upcoming bout and future title aspects, Sean Strickland spoke with John Eric Poli of MyMMANews. The 32-year-old dismissed his previous loss to Cannonier due to it being a close split decision. He believes a convincing win over Magomedov should be a certified title shot:

"If this fight [against Abus Magomedov] goes my way, it 100 percent should be in the cards. I f*cking had a close decision with Jared Cannonier... Thought I won on the scorecards, but it is what it is. I truly believe I should be the one fighting Izzy [Israel Adesanya]. I’ll get some Ws, that one needs to happen.”

Catch the interview here:

