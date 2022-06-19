Everything you need to know about Pechanga Arena, the venue for UFC San Diego

UFC San Diego is set to be headlined by a bantamweight clash between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera on August 13. The event is scheduled to be held at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Pechanga Arena is one of the city's most famed sporting and entertainment destinations. The arena hosts more than a hundred sporting events every year. It also accommodates around 750,000 fans annually.

The arena was built in 1966 by Robert Breitbard for a modest sum of $6.4 million. The indoor stadium can accommodate around 16,100 fans for boxing and MMA events.

In the past, Pechanga Arena has been known by many names. It was called San Diego Sports Arena from 1996-2004, iPayOne Center from 2004-2007, and Valley View Casino Center from 2007-2018.

Some sporting franchises that call Pechanga Arena their home are the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League, San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League, and the professional indoor football team, San Diego Strike Force.

#LetsGoGulls | #STKvsSD After 608 loooooooong days, it feels good to type this:
𝐖𝐄'𝐑𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐆𝐎!

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz was announced by the promotion after Saturday's Fight Night event in Austin, Texas. Till now, only the headliner for the UFC San Diego card has been revealed.

UFC San Diego main event between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera

The UFC San Diego headliner between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera was confirmed by the promotion during their latest Fight Night event. Prelims and undercard fights for the event are still in the works.

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is currently on a two-fight win streak. 'The Dominator' is ranked No.8 in the bantamweight division and will be looking for a third straight victory in his upcoming fight.

Cruz failed to repacture the bantamweight strap in his last title fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249. A win in San Diego against Vera could help him stake a claim for the title in the near future.

With just a few seconds left in the second round, Henry Cejudo drops and stops Dominick Cruz

Early stoppage or not? 🤔

Marlon Vera is currently on a three-fight win streak and is No.5 in the UFC bantamweight rankings. In November 2021, he finished former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar with a highlight-reel KO.

Every fight on #UFC268 has been a war!! Marlon Vera vs Frankie Edgar was no exception!

Later in April 2022, the Ecuadorian overcame yet another top-level opponent, Rob Font, in a unanimous decision win. Victory in San Diego will bolster Vera's chances of a maiden title shot with the UFC.

Cruz has served as a headliner for the UFC on three separate occasions, while Marlon Vera has headlined for the promotion just once.

