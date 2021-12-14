Everything you need to know about the UFC's first event in Houston in 2022

In 2022, the UFC will return to Houston, Texas, in February for what is sure to be yet another stellar pay-per-view event. Currently scheduled for the 12th of February, UFC 271 will take place in the iconic Toyota Center that has hosted so many memorable UFC cards in the past.

UFC 271 is set to be headlined by a middleweight title fight between the 185lb champion Israel Adesanya, and the former title holder Robert Whittaker. Adesanya and Whittaker previously faced off in 2019, where 'The Last Sylebender' knocked 'The Reaper' out in round two to become undisputed champion.

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

It is currently unclear as to what the co-main event will be, with the UFC likely to announce it at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. However, there are a number of intriguing matchups already booked.

A lightweight bout between the undefeated Mark O. Madsen and fan favorite Vinc Pichel is a guaranteed barn burner. Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano is an intriguing clash of styles between two highly talented individuals.

Roxanne Modafferi also features, in what will be her retirement bout, as she takes on surging prospect Casey O'Neil. There are also a number of Adesanya and Whittaker's teammates on the card, most notably the UFC debut of City Kickboxing's Mike Mathetha, aka 'Blood Diamond'.

When was the last time the UFC hosted an event in Houston?

The UFC's most recent event in Houston, Texas was UFC 265. The event was headlined by a heavyweight interim title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

UFC 265: Lewis v Gane

Gane was ultimately victorious against the home crowd favorite, finishing Lewis in round three. The win sets Gane up for a title unification bout against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

Jose Aldo also featured on the card, putting on an outstanding performance against Pedro Munhoz. Fans will also likely remember Rafael Fiziev's three-round war with Bobby Green, as well as Vicente Luque's shock D'Arce choke submission against Michael Chiesa.

