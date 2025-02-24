"Everything now has become caveman style" - Ex-UFC referee dissects how Michael Chandler is a shadow of his former self ahead of Paddy Pimblett fight 

Michael Chandler will face rising star Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314, a bout that has piqued fan interest. Once known for his explosive wrestling and technical striking, Chandler has become an all-out brawler who prefers using his strength over strategy.

With Pimblett being a younger, faster fighter, the question arises as to whether his bulldozer style can match an opponent more composed in his attack.

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, former UFC referee John McCarthy noted that a perfect example of 'Iron's' former technical precision would be his brutal knockout of Henderson.

'Iron' excelled at combining explosive power and strategic shot selection, fusing clean striking with relentless wrestling pressure. However, as McCarthy pointed out, these once-disciplined elements have faded, yielding an all-or-nothing approach that leans more toward raw power than calculated execution.

McCarthy said:

"Everything now has become caveman style. He's kind of got out of like, hey, I'm throwing technique—I'm just throwing as hard as I can now to get you out of there. The wrestling's taking a back seat; there's really no wrestling in there. He had some of the nastiest ground and pound. He used to chase the guillotines all the time because he's physically strong—that barrel-chested build. He’d put people's heads into his sternum and hit guillotines from there. He's gone away from all of that."

Check out Mccarthy's comments in the video below: (1:17:35)

Michael Chandler confident of early knockout against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

Michael Chandler is buoyant going into his UFC 314 battle against Paddy Pimblett, predicting an early finish in the first couple of rounds. His prediction is chiefly based on the assumption that Pimblett will be wary of engaging.

On the other hand, 'Iron' will methodically apply pressure to force Pimblett back into a tiring retreat. According to the 'Iron', it will be a fight where Pimblett's heart rate starts to rise, causing him to second-guess himself, which will culminate in mistakes.

Chandler said:

"He is gonna stay away from me, and I am gonna slowly and methodically and surgically walk him down until his heart rate gets so high that the lactic acid sets in he starts second-guessing himself he is gonna be on his back foot, his back is gonna be close to the cage I am gonna land a right hand or a left hook and put his lights out within the first couple of rounds."

Check out Chandler's comments in the video below:

