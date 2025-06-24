Ex-BMF champion issues blunt take on Ilia Topuria's welterweight dreams 

Former UFC BMF kingpin Justin Gaethje thinks Ilia Topuria’s welterweight ambitions are "stupid." Topuria recently stated that if he claims the vacant lightweight championship this weekend at UFC 317 by defeating Charles Oliveira, then he will march up to welterweight to fight Islam Makhachev, provided the latter dethrones Jack Della Maddalena later this year.

However, Gaethje thinks Topuria's ambitions do not make sense. 'The Highlight' had previously told his manager that his next fight should be a title shot or he would retire. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Gaethje said:

"I am waiting for the winner of Ilia and Charles."

While addressing Topuria's desire to move up, he added:

"I can't control any of that so I don't spend no energy on it, but sounds stupid to me, but we will see."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments about Ilia Topuria below:

After defending his UFC featherweight championship once 'El Matador' vacated it earlier this year, in pursuit of 155-pound gold. Meanwhile, Makhachev vacated his lightweight throne after his training partner and friend Belal Muhammad’s title loss at UFC 315.

The Georgian-Spaniard thinks Makhachev moved up for his own goals and did not duck him.

Dana White comments on Ilia Topuria's potential welterweight move

UFC CEO Dana White has commented on Ilia Topuria’s goal of moving up to welterweight and becoming the first three-division UFC champion. White at the UFC Baku post-fight presser said that Topuria just moved up to lightweight, and it's too early to decide if he will move up again.

"Listen, we'll see how this thing plays out. He just moved up. We're already talking about him going to 170? I mean, he just moved up. Let's see how he does in this fight, and we'll see how Islam does. They definitely want to fight each other."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

