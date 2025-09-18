Ex-UFC champ explains how potential Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria boxing match could materialize: "You've got Dana White in the middle"

Michael Bisping believes the idea of Ilia Topuria boxing Terence Crawford is not as far-fetched as it might seem.

Topuria has been vocal since Crawford’s victory over Canelo Alvarez to chase a crossover fight. The UFC lightweight champion claimed he could stop Crawford quickly, which drew a sharp response from the pound-for-pound boxing star.

The back and forth has sparked interest, and Bisping sees a realistic path if the right parties are involved. The former UFC middleweight champion pointed to Dana White’s involvement in the recent Canelo vs. Crawford event as a sign that new ground is already being broken.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"I'm not going to sit here and say that Ilia Topuria would beat Terence Crawford in a boxing match, but I will say this. It does pique my interest, and it is something that potentially we might see one day... If it were to happen, it would make a lot of money. You know why? Because there will be two fan bases tuning in, and that's what happened with [Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor]. You've got all the boxing fans and then you've got all the MMA fans, and of course, you've got Dana White in the middle."

He added:

"Dana just did business with Terence Crawford. Ilia Topuria is under contract with the UFC. So, it's not unbelievable to think of a world where this might happen. It's just, would Crawford lower himself? Would he want to step in the ring with somebody like that? You never know because what else is there out there for him?"

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (5:45):

Boxing star sees Terence Crawford as a threat against Ilia Topuria even in MMA

Shakur Stevenson believes Terence Crawford has the tools to compete with Ilia Topuria inside the octagon. The unbeaten boxer’s claim comes in the aftermath of Crawford’s landmark win over Canelo Alvarez.

Stevenson pointed to Crawford’s wrestling background in Nebraska as proof that he could adapt to MMA, even going as far as predicting a potential submission victory over the UFC lightweight champion. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Stevenson said:

"Bud’ looks bigger than that guy [Topuria], and he’s got longer arms. I just wouldn’t be surprised, come fight night, if they do an MMA fight, if ‘Bud’ done knocked him out or choked him to death, something like that. I just wouldn’t be surprised. I don’t wanna see him fight anymore."

