Ex-UFC fighter backs Nate Diaz, claims Dana White tries to "stop people from making money"

PFL welterweight David Michaud has backed Nate Diaz and sounded off on Dana White and the UFC for not paying the fighters their real worth.

'Bulldog' also accused the promotion of preventing its fighters from getting paid outside of the organization. Taking to social media, here's what Michaud wrote:

"Even crazier than Dana and the UFC not wanting to pay people is the fact that Dana doesn't want guys to get paid outside of the UFC either. He does everything he can to stop people from making money"

Nate Diaz, who has just one fight left on his current UFC deal, has been relentlessly lobbying for the UFC to book him in his final bout. The 37-year-old has accused the promotion of delaying his last fight despite his willingness to take on any opponent.

Diaz also recently claimed that he was open to facing undefeated welterweight contender Khamzat Chiamev, who was unavailable due to his marriage and the close proximity to his war with Gilbert Burns.

Tony Ferguson responds to Nate Diaz's callout

Nate Diaz is still having a hard time finding an opponent for his last UFC fight. The Stockton native has stated that will be ready for a fight in July:

“UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what ?”

While Khamzat Chimaev has seemingly ruled out a Diaz fight with a callout of Colby Covington, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has stepped up to the challenge.

Taking to Twitter, 'El Cucuy' responded to Diaz's callout with an emote, along with a bunch of emojis:

A fight between Diaz and Ferguson would certainly be an intriguing one. Both fighters have a massive following and are coming off consecutive losses in their respective careers.

Diaz is coming off back-to-back losses in the promotion. His most recent defeat came against Leon Edwards via unanimous decision last June. Prior to that loss, the 37-year-old suffered a doctor's stoppage TKO against Jorge Masvidal in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Ferguson is on a four-fight losing skid, with his most recent loss coming against Michael Chandler via front-kick knockout earlier this month.

