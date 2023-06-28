Ex-UFC fighter trolls Jordan Peterson for threatening violence against people who call him "cis"

Ben Askren called out Dr. Jordan Peterson after the latter threatened people who call him ‘cis.’

Cisgender is a term that refers to people who identify as the gender they were given at birth. The use of the phrase has become normalized throughout the transgender community, which has upset Dr. Peterson, a viral Canadian psychologist.

A news outlet called “spiked” recently released an article about the cis phenomenon. Peterson responded to the article being shared on Twitter by saying:

“Call me cis to my face and see what happens”

There were various responses to the 61-year-old’s comment. Some people supported his point of view, while others questioned what his threats entailed. Askren, a former world MMA world champion in Bellator and ONE Championship, called Peterson’s bluff with this response:

“Lol you’d do nothing”

Peterson has done a phenomenal job growing his social media platforms, leading to seven million YouTube subscribers and millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter. Although Askren called out the viral psychologist, he does agree with his point of view about being called cisgender.

Ben Askren clarifies he agrees with Jordan Peterson’s point of view about calling people cisgender

Ben Askren’s response to Jordan Peterson on Twitter had nothing to do with the cisgender debate. The former MMA world champion was focused on making a point that the 61-year-old should not threaten people without fighting skills. One fan responded to Askren’s comment by saying:

“You approve of this nonsense then?”

Askren clarified his point of view to the fan:

“Lol of course not. I just no Jordan Peterson would do nothing. Maybe get really really mad and that’s it”

Askren retired from MMA in October 2019 after being submitted by Demian Maia. In April 2021, ‘Funky’ returned for one last fight in a boxing match against Jake Paul, which didn’t go as planned. Paul secured a first-round knockout and sent the former world champion into retirement.

Askren walked away from combat sports with an MMA record of 19-2. He left his mark on several promotions, including Bellator (9-0), ONE Championship (6-0, one no-contest), and the UFC (1-2). The former University of Missouri wrestler will always be remembered for his wrestling skills.

