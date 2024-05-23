Ex-UFC star Brendan Schaub reacts to co-host Bryan Callen falling for Conor McGregor's 'Popeye' hoax: "How fake is that"

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub recently exposed a cleverly fabricated online trailer that appeared to show Conor McGregor starring in a live-action remake of Popeye.

The news comes on the heels of McGregor's successful Hollywood debut in the ‘Road House’ remake released earlier this year.

The fan-made Popeye trailer, circulating on YouTube, used deepfakes and cleverly spliced footage from ‘Road House’ to depict McGregor as the iconic spinach-loving sailor.

While the trailer garnered some genuine excitement from fans, Schaub quickly debunked the hoax on his Instagram. He shared a clip from their podcast where co-host Bryan Callen excitedly asked Schaub if he'd seen the ‘Popeye’ trailer featuring McGregor. Unaware of the fabrication, Callen believed the trailer to be genuine.

As the trailer plays, Schaub bursts out laughing, pointing out the obvious use of footage from ‘Road House’ and playfully teasing Callen about his age.

"That's a clip from Roadhouse. How fake is that, look at that. That's alright B. You are older, dude. That's why they do it, man."

Check out Brendan Schaub's post below:

Brendan Schaub denies "mind games" accusations from Ronda Rousey's memoir

Brendan Schaub is refuting claims made by MMA legend Ronda Rousey in her recently released memoir, 'Our Fight: A Memoir.' Rousey details a past relationship with an unnamed UFC fighter, heavily implied to be Schaub, and accuses him of emotional manipulation.

Rousey, now married with children, criticized her ex for "playing f****d up mind games" during a time when she was preparing for a fight. She goes on to express satisfaction at seeing her current husband, Travis Browne, knock Schaub out in a 2014 UFC fight.

Schaub, on his podcast The Fighter and The Kid, addressed Rousey's accusations. He expressed confusion about her revisiting a relationship from over a decade ago. 'Big Brown' went on to deny any claims of manipulating her:

"But to bring it up 14 years later? I mean she has kids and I mean it obviously worked out [for her] and it's just life. We weren't a match. So when she says mind games, no, it's not mind games. The mind games came up from, in all honesty, her camp. Like that was the trouble that she had and that's a whole other issue that she can address. I have nothing to do with that."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below (34:42):