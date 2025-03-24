Ex-UFC star delivers reality check about Dana White led TKO boxing's pay scale: "If they want a fighter, they'll get it"

Dana White recently announced the formation of a boxing promotion with Turki Alshaikh under the TKO banner. With the initiative, they are hoping to revive boxing and bring it back to the top.

Recently, rumors suggesting that fighters under the new promotion will opt to base their pay structure on the promotion's ranking system made the rounds. Considering that's how the UFC works, it isn't altogether surprising.

Josh Thomson, speaking on an episode of Weighing In, said that the pay structure offered here can be a big factor in attracting young and upcoming fighters.

Thomson said:

"Do I think that’s too much? Do I think that’s not enough? I don’t think it’s not enough. I think they've got to start somewhere. They've got to figure out what to do. They've got to see if the business model works."

He added that this wouldn't prevent the promotion from signing star names, adding:

"Turki Alalshikh and Dana, if they want a fighter, they will go get him. They will negotiate a separate deal for that fighter."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments on Dana White's new boxing promotion: (1:10:45)

Dana White teases long-awaited clash between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones: 'The fight’s going to happen'

Dana White has been all about the best fighting the best since day one, and the UFC has largely been built on that principle. One such fight that hasn't come together yet, however, is the heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones.

Ahead of the recent UFC London event, White talked about his favorite bout on the card, that being the co-main event where Jn Blachowicz faced Carlos Ulberg. He also gave the fans a tad bit of information about Aspinall and Jones seeing each other soon saying:

"I’ll tell you what I’ve been telling you since day one: the fight’s going to happen. The fight’s going to happen. It's just a matter of when now, getting it signed and done. The fight will happen."

Check out Dana White's comments in the video below: (02:28)

