Ex-UFC star shares major what-if as Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather's back-and-forth heats up

By Subham
Modified Feb 28, 2025 19:14 GMT
Jake Paul (right) believes he can knock out Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) in two rounds. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Jake Paul (right) believes he can knock out Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) in two rounds. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A former UFC fighter has shared his reaction to Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s most recent online feud.

Mayweather recently discussed his opinions on a possible fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Even though 'The Problem Child' has been one of the top names in the sport for the past few years, 'Money' doesn't appear impressed by Paul's accomplishments inside the ring so far.

'Money' stated that even though he is now 48 years old, a bout with 'The Problem Child' would be too easy for him.

"Easy. Easy. Too easy. Too easy. At 48 too easy."

Mayweather retired from pro boxing in 2017, and has an unblemished record of 50-0.

Responding to the 48-year-old's comments, 'The Problem Child' fired back on X claiming that he can knock out the former professional boxing champion in just two rounds.

"You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can't sniff Mike Tyson's toe."
MMA Fighting on Instagram shared Mayweather and Paul’s online back-and-forth in a post captioned:

"Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul are stirring the pot once again"

Check out the original post, and Paul and Floyd Mayweather's comments below:

Former UFC fighter Derek Brunson reacted to the post with a comment:

"Imagine Floyd losing his 0 to Jake Paul …."

Check out Derek Brunson's comment below:

Derek Brunson&#039;s comment [Screenshot courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]
Derek Brunson's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Michael Bisping takes a dig at Jake Paul

Jake Paul is frequently criticized for cherry picking and fighting old fighters and retired boxers. In his most recent outing, Paul defeated boxing legend and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson via unanimous decision.

Recently, a fan on X wanted UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to knock out 'The Problem Child'. Bisping responded to the request and replied:

"He won’t fight me till I’m 59 😂"

Check out Michael Bisping's comment below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
