Ex-US Navy and alt-right activist Jack Posobiec gives an eye-opening reaction to Conor McGregor's White House visit: "He didn't need to do this"

Alt-right activist Jack Posobiec recently reacted to Conor McGregor's White House visit on St. Patrick’s Day. On Monday, the Irishman made a special visit to the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., where he was welcomed by the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

'The Notorious' also took the opportunity to address reporters and share his thoughts on the ongoing issue of illegal immigration in his native Ireland, a topic he has been vocal about for quite some time.

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin was quick to denounce McGregor's remarks on X, emphasizing that the former two-division UFC champion visited the White House in a personal capacity and does not "reflect the views of the people of Ireland."

However, following his meeting with Trump, McGregor fired back at Martin’s remarks, asserting that the Irish government has failed its people. He further claimed that over the past decade, Dublin has become one of the most dangerous cities to live in.

Former US Navy intelligence officer Posobiec took to X to react to McGregor’s comments, praising him for boldly challenging the Irish establishment. He wrote:

"God bless Conor for speaking up for his countrymen. You can tell he means it, too. He didn't need to do this. But a true Irishman will never stay silent while his people are in need. Erin, go, bragh!"

Donald Trump hails Conor McGregor during meeting with Irish PM Micheal Martin

Last week, during a bilateral meeting with Irish prime minister Micheal Martin, where they discussed a range of topics, US president Donald Trump openly expressed his appreciation for Conor McGregor.

Trump lauded McGregor’s distinctive tattoos and impressive fighting abilities, crediting the UFC superstar’s achievements to the strength of the Irish people. He said:

"I do happen to like your fighter. He's got the best tattoos I've ever seen. Conor's great... Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters — you know why because they're tough people."

'The Notorious' has been out of action since suffering a leg fracture in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

McGregor was set to make his long-awaited return in a welterweight showdown against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024. However, just two weeks before the scheduled bout, he was forced to withdraw due to a broken toe.

