Exclusive: Chris Daukaus brings up significant decrease in the importance of takedowns following Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz fight

UFC fighter Chris Daukaus has shared his thoughts on the weightage given to takedowns in a fight following the light heavyweight clash between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

The 33-year-old light heavyweight recently did an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA. At one point, the Philadelphia native discussed the Pereira vs. Blachowicz fight and said that, according to him, Blachowicz was the rightful victor.

Daukaus then claimed that the changing perspective around the importance of takedowns might have played a factor in Pereira getting his hand raised:

"That's the whole problem with, I guess, MMA scoring or MMA judging as a whole, right? I mean, we don't know what weighs heavier as far as a takedown. Does a takedown really like, carry an extreme amount of weight as it did in the past? Like, I don't know how many years ago, you get one takedown in the round, no matter what timeframe of the round it was, you won that round. So, I don't know if we're getting away from that as we are evolving as a sport but it would be nice to know where like, the weight of things [is]."

Check out Chris Daukaus' comments from the 6:24 mark below:

After suffering a three-fight skid in the UFC heavyweight division, Chris Daukaus has decided to move down to 205 pounds. For his first light heavyweight fight, Daukaus will go up against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Vegas 78. The fight will take place on August 12 at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Chris Daukaus weighs in on Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira made a successful light heavyweight debut at UFC 291 as he defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz via split decision. Now, many MMA pundits believe that 'Poatan's' next UFC fight will be for the vacant light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka.

Weasle @ThaWeasle Alex Pereira should now get the title shot against Jiri Prochazka #UFC291

In the exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Daukaus shared his thoughts on the potential matchup:

"I just think [Pereira's] a scary individual. I think a lot of guys are going to be apprehensive as far as engaging him, especially in the standup. I don't think Jiri will be too apprehensive in doing that because Jiri's a wild man." [from 7:55 onwards]

Daukaus added that if Pereira attempted to finish Prochazka with a single shot, then 'Denisa' might get the better of him in the fight.