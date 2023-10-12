(Exclusive) Dan Severn blames 'coward, keyboard warriors' for hyping up Dillon Danis blatantly crossing the line with Nina Agdal

Dan Severn, an accomplished American professional wrestler and retired mixed martial artist, recently expressed his views on Dillon Danis' controversial tactics for promoting his fight against Logan Paul.

In his quest to hype the fight, Dillon Danis recklessly crossed boundaries, resorting to character assassination of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiancee. Agdal, clearly tormented by Danis' antics, responded by filing a restraining order and launching a defamation lawsuit.

As a UFC Hall of Famer and a pivotal figure in professional wrestling, Dan Severn is well-versed in selling fights and crafting pay-per-view spectacles. Nonetheless, Severn finds Danis' actions, particularly his egregious attacks on Nina Agdal, to be not just crossing the line but pole-vaulting over it.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Severn attributes this behavior to the concerning rise of keyboard warriors in today's time, who are fostering a culture that seems to condone fighters like Dillon Danis pushing the boundaries of decency. Severn stated:

"Crossing the line is anytime you start going after family... When they start going after your parents, your brothers, your sisters, your wife, that's kind of stepping over the line."

Severn added:

"We have too many cowards today. We have keyboard warriors... Anyone is tough hiding behind a keyboard. Climb into that cage with me... There are a lot of cowards that love the keyboard and love the fact that they can sit and throw cr*p at people without repercussions."

Catch Sportskeeda MMA's exclusive interview with Dan Severn below (13:40 for comments):

Dillon Danis Displays pro-wrestling skills at Misfits Boxing's open workout

Dillon Danis showcased his pro wrestling skills at the recent Misfits Boxing open workout leading up to his fight against WWE star Logan Paul.

With the assistance of UFC middleweight fighter Phil Hawes, Danis gave the audience a taste of his wrestling prowess, including a rendition of Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb.

These wrestling moves were likely a tongue-in-cheek jab at Logan Paul, who is currently affiliated with the WWE and has made notable appearances at their major events in recent years.

Danis was also spotted executing a series of slams on Hawes and seamlessly transitioning into foot locks, chokes, and even an omoplata. While these moves won't be allowed inside the boxing ring during the fight, they left spectators somewhat bewildered by the unconventional demonstration.