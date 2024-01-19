Jasmine Jasudavicius' team recently opened up about their pupil's upcoming bout against Priscila Cachoeira being changed to a bantamweight bout.

Before the weigh-ins, UFC officials had announced that the Brazilian could not make the 126-pound flyweight limit for non-title fights. So, the bout would now be contested as a bantamweight bout rather than the contracted agreement.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, the Canadian's coach, Chris Prickett, revealed that they were notified about the bout changes yesterday afternoon and had been in discussions with the matchmakers:

"She [Priscila Cachoeira] wanted to do 132-pounds, so we kind of were like, 'Well, this is kinda shi**y. Jas is already close to 125 [pounds], she's very disciplined with her diet and everything', so we asked about doing 130 [pounds]. She agreed to 130 and then like, couple hours later, that all changed." [0:22 - 0:41]

Prickett also brought up that UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard noted that it was unrealistic for the Brazilian to make the contracted weight due to her state at the time, so their team eventually settled on the bantamweight bout. It has unfortunately been a recurring theme for 'Zombie Girl' as she missed weight for her bouts against Gillian Robertson and Karine Silva and even had her bout against Cortney Casey called off on the day of the weigh-ins due to issues related to her weight cut.

Another member of Jasudavicius' team chimed in and was critical of Cachoeira for justifying the weight miss and mentioned that it was unprofessional:

"Their coach was trying to justify missing weight by 10-pounds. And I was like, 'Well, this is kinda nonsense.'...When this was a bantamweight fight, I was just like, I didn't want people to understand that she fu**ed up...because everybody is marketing this as a bantamweight fight but they didn't understand that she [Cachoeira] missed weight by 10-pounds." [1:41 - 1:58]

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC will take action following the conclusion of the bout and whether the last-minute changes to the bout will affect Jasudavicius' performance.

Check out the full exclusive interview below: