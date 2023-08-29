Fabricio Andrade awaits another ‘crazy’ performance from ‘knockout machine’ Superlek against Rodtang

Fabricio Andrade paid respect to Superlek Kiatmoo9 ahead of the latter’s super-fight against Rodtang.

In March this year, Superlek was scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Rodtang. Unfortunately, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion pulled out with an undisclosed injury, leading to Superlek defeating Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8.

On September 22, the Thai superstars will finally go to war in a must-see matchup headlining ONE Friday Fights 34, with Rodtang defending his Muay Thai world title.

The highly-anticipated fight has fans and fighters eager to see how it plays out.

During an interview with South China Morning Post, Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, had this to say about Rodtang vs. Superlek:

“Superlek is just knocking everybody out. So it's gonna be crazy for sure.”

This would be ‘The Iron Man’s’ third fight of 2023. He started with a unanimous decision win against Jiduo Yibu in January. Four months later, Rodtang returned to the flyweight Muay Thai division and defended his throne with a second-round knockout against Edgar Tabares.

Meanwhile, Superlek has built one of the finest campaigns of his career this calendar year. ‘The Kicking Machine’ started by securing and defending the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. He then transitioned into the flyweight Muay Thai division, leading to two first-round knockouts within a three-week span.

ONE Friday Fights 34, including Rodtang vs. Superlek, can be seen by fans live and free on ONE’s YouTube channel.

As for Fabricio Andrade, he’s scheduled for a massive super-fight after becoming the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

On October 6, Fabricio Andrade will meet Jonathan Haggerty, the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15, with the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title up for grabs.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.