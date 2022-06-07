"Amazon card sounds great" - Fabricio Andrade eyes ONE Championship title bid this summer versus John Lineker

After his sensational first-round finish of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158, Fabricio Andrade called for a title opportunity against reigning ONE bantamweight champion John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker.

Lineker responded to the callout on Twitter, saying:

"I am accustomed to guys calling me out! I am always the guy to beat! I will fight anyone One wants me to fight. But I disrespect no one. Sooner or later will be Fabricios turn. He will regret disrespecting me."

John Lineker @johnlineker

The ONE Championship Twitter account got involved in the fun, posting a video of Lineker with the ONE bantamweight title draped over his shoulder, with Andrade's call out playing on a television in the background.

Both fighters appear to be ready for a showdown and 'Wonderboy' has the perfect place for it to go down. On Twitter, Andrade responded to Lineker's comments by saying:

"Whenever you are ready I will be waiting for you. Amazon card sounds great."

Andrade is undefeated in the ONE circle, winning five straight bouts with four finishes, three of which came in the very first round.

After his 62-second finish of Kwon Won Il, it's hard to deny that Andrade should be the first man to challenge new champion John Lineker.

Fabricio Andrade says John Lineker has been ducking him for years

While speaking on MMA Fighting's Trocação Franca podcast, Andrade accused 'Hands of Stone' of dodging him for years.

“I’ve been asking to fight Lineker for more than two years [because] he’s the biggest name in the promotion, especially in this division. He has a history and a big number of fans. If that fight happens and I knock him out, then my name will take off.”

After walking through Korea's Kwon Won Il at ONE 158, Fabricio Andrade doesn't see any other fight that makes more sense than his long awaited showdown with Lineker. During his ONE 158 post-fight interview, Andrade said:

“I want John Lineker. I want the title. I want that gold, man. I deserve that gold. I have worked so hard for that. I know I can finish him. I deserve that gold, you know.”

The matchup would certainly be a strong addition to August's ONE 161 card, set to mark the first ONE event to be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the US and Canada.

