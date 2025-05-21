Fabricio Andrade names a former rival as the strongest puncher in ONE - “Won the most fights by knockout with punches”

Fabricio Andrade revealed which ONE Championship superstar has "the strongest punch."
Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, has fought and defeated various high-level opponents during his promotional tenure on the global stage.
Andrade's ONE resume features the following dangerous strikers: John Lineker, Kwon Won Il, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Li Kai Wen.
While speaking to the promotion, 'Wonder Boy' had this to say about who he thinks is the hardest hitter in the promotion:
“The strongest punch I believe is from my longtime friend John Lineker. If we compare his record with athletes from other categories around the world, he is probably among the athletes who have won the most fights by knockout with punches.”
Fabricio Andrade fought John Lineker twice for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title. Firstly, Andrade seemed destined to become the new champion in October 2022 before landing an accidental groin shot that led to a no-contest.
Four months later, Andrade fulfilled his dream and defeated Lineker by fourth-round TKO for the title. He's since defended his throne once with a 42-second knockout win in a rematch against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 earlier this year.
Watch Andrade finish Kwon in their rematch below:
Fabricio Andrade believes John Lineker has moved on from being an MMA world champion
Since losing against Fabricio Andrade, John Lineker has bounced back in the ONE bantamweight MMA division by defeating Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman.
Lineker hasn't returned to the division since September 2023 while pursuing a run in Muay Thai and kickboxing.
During an interview with ONE, Andrade had this to say about Lineker potentially not being focused on MMA moving forward:
"John Lineker is a dangerous guy who has a big name and a long history in the sport. But I think that at this moment, Lineker is not as focused as he was, for example, before fighting Bibiano Fernandes [to win the ONE World Title]. I believe that at this moment he is not focused on being the MMA World Champion."
Fabricio Andrade absorbed minimal damage in his rematch against Kwon Won Il.
Therefore, the Brazilian superstar is expected to defend his throne later this year. Potential opponents are number one-ranked John Lineker and number four-ranked Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.