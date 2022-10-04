“I am gonna turn Lineker into a wrestler” - Fabricio Andrade sends ominous warning to ONE bantamweight king John Lineker

On October 21, ONE Championship will bring its third edition of ONE on Prime Video, featuring a bantamweight world championship main event between reigning John Lineker and No. 2-ranked contender Fabricio Andrade. ‘Wonder Boy’ has remained perfect inside the circle, winning five straight fights, with the last three coming by way of knockout.

Andrade’s request for a bantamweight title shot went from desirable to undeniable after his jaw-dropping 62-second knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 in June. Stepping into the main event spotlight, ‘Wonder Boy’ will have his hands full against ‘Hands of Stone’, who also boasts an undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner.

Like his opponent, John Lineker has also scored three straight wins via knockout, though Fabricio Andrade is far from intimidated. On Instagram, the Brazilian shared his intention to make Lineker a wrestler in their U.S. primetime headliner.

“In 17 days I am gonna turn Lineker into a wrestler, I am the real hands of stone. #ANDNEW #wonderboy #oneonprimevideo3”

Both fighters have a penchant for putting their opponents’ lights out. A safe bet is on John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade to finish inside the distance in what is sure to be a spectacular display of violence.

John Lineker is ready to do his talking inside the ciricle at ONE on Prime Video 3

With 35 career wins in his storied mixed martial arts career, John Lineker has always been a man who prefers to do his talking inside the cage. Despite Fabricio Andrade’s best efforts to draw out some emotion out of Lineker, ‘Hands of Stone’ refuses to bite.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Lineker discussed the trash talk that is often lobbed his way.

Content with letting his opponents do the talking, Lineker prefers to spend his time in the gym getting stronger by the day while his opponents exercise their mouths with the media.

"They like to talk to promote themselves. Talking is free, right? [laughs] But I let them talk, I let them run after me. As they talk, I'm training and getting stronger and ready to defend my title. My conversation is different. My conversation is inside the cage. And they all know that my conversation is very tough, that inside the cage the conversation is different."

