I took the mic from Joe Rogan and said 'Akhmat Sila' - Fabricio Werdum recalls how he got a Mercedes from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Fabricio Werdum, the former UFC heavyweight champion, recently recalled an unusual gift he received from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

'Vai Cavalo' narrated the entire incident of how winning a UFC match landed him a Mercedes as a gift from the Chechen Republic's president on a recent episode of the Brazilian podcast Podpah.

Narrating the entire incident, the former champion said:

"So I represented it [Akhmat Fight Club] for 3 years. So whenever I say something, it was always Akhmat Sila. I was the president's MMA representative, right? Then I fought in the UFC... that whole thing... So I'm in the fight, fight is over, I won, I gave the interview and when Joe Rogan was leaving, I took the mic and said 'Akhmat Sila.'"

He added:

"Man, when I said 'Akhmat Sila,' I got off the octagon and the president called me on FaceTime, 'Werdum, I really liked it! Akhmat Sila! When you come home, go wherever you want and buy the car you want, I want to give you a car as a gift.' I said, 'No I can't take it.' 'Yes you can, take the car you want'... I went to Mercedes. I stopped by Mercedes very quickly."[Translated by: Brazilian MMA Fighters]

When Fabricio Werdum had an altercation with Colby Covington back in 2017

Colby Covington and Fabricio Werdum were involved in a rather heated argument in Sydney, Australia.

Covington faced Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119 which took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 'Chaos' secured a victory over his Brazilian opponent via a unanimous decision. After winning the fight, Covington took a jibe at the Brazilian fans, calling them "filthy animals."

Colby Covington's comments did not go down well with 'Vai Cavalo', who confronted 'Chaos' outside the UFC fighter hotel in Sydney on November 16, 2017. Both fighters got into a heated verbal argument, after which Fabricio Werdum pulled out and threw a boomerang at 'Chaos'.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the former interim welterweight champion gave his views on the incident and said:

“All of a sudden I get hit in the face from the side. I’m like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’ I’m a little concussed, like a little bit messed up in the head. Like, whoa, what just happened? All this heat-of-the-moment type stuff. I look up and it’s Fabricio Werdum and he’s still coming at me with his coach Rafael Cordeiro and they’re acting like they’re gonna jump me."

Covington added that Werdum's claims about 'Chaos' calling him a "filthy animal" were not true, while admitting he had used the words on the Brazilian audience three weeks earlier. However, 'Chaos' maintained that it was not right to attack someone because of free speech.

