Fact-check: Did UFC Roster Watch report Paulo Costa’s UFC release? Debunking claim that has gone viral

UFC Roster Watch is a Twitter account that updates fans on the organization's roster.

Paulo Costa has had his share of run-ins with the UFC. He openly criticizes the organization, specifically the president Dana White on Twitter. The Brazilian, who was once a title contender, has now become several fight fans' favorite Twitter page. A tweet recently went viral which claimed that Costa got cut from the organization's roster:

The post has since garnered over a million views. However, it was posted by a satirical parody account which also tweeted out saying:

"Sources tell me and my team @BorrachinhaMMA signed with Jungle Fight and will be debuting against Gabi Garcia for the inter-gender Favela Champion on September 11, 2023. Can you please confirm? My team takes pride in honesty and credibility, we don’t like spreading false news."

Although most fans in the comments section realized it was a joke, some users actually believed the news. However, there has been no official confirmation from the UFC or any updates on UFC Roster Watch, so the news is most definitely fake.

UFC Roster Watch explanations gives the history of the 3 latest additions to the UFC Roster

UFC Roster Watch explanations is an account that gives further information and backstory to the Roster Watch account. The original account just mentions the names of the fighter who has been added or removed. Here is the information on the three latest signings in the Roster:

"8-3 welterweight fighting Danny Roberts this weekend. 6 wins by ko/tko. Wins in DWCS, iKon, gladiator championship, and many regional promotions."

"6-0 heavyweight fighting Jamal Pogues this weekend. All 6 wins by finish, including 5 via ko/tko. 4 first round finishes. Wins in DWCS, and multiple smaller regional promotions. Also 7-0-1 as an amateur."

"16-5 flyweight with 13 finishes, 7 via ko/tko. Wins in UWC, Combate, UAE Warriors, BAMMA, and many other smaller promotions. 0-2 agianst UFC veterans, being finished by Mabel Kape in the first round and losing a split decision to Carlos Hernandez on DWCS. 4 fight winning streak."

Daniel Berez seems to be the most exciting prospect out of the three with fights against UFC veterans and even appearing on Dana White's Contender Series. Berez will look to continue his 4 fight-winning streak.