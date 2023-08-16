Fact Check: Is Sean O'Malley the active DWCS vet with the most UFC wins?

Sean O'Malley is one of the most successful fighters to have earned a UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series. Let's find out if he has the most wins.

DWCS is a UFC series wherein unsigned fighters contend for a spot on the promotion's roster. The show takes place weekly and the UFC president decides who gets to sign with his company. There have been a lot of names that have come out of DWCS, however, only one has ever become champion.

Here is a list of the DWCS vets with the most wins, per Jed I. Goodman on Twitter:

Kevin Holland: 12

Brendan Allen: 10

Dan Ige: 9

Maycee Barber: 8

Grant Dawson: 8

Sean O'Malley: 8

Ricky Simon: 8

Sean O'Malley is probably the most well-known among these figures. However, Kevin Holland is the one that has racked up the most wins in the organization since joining. This weekend, 'Sugar' is looking to make history as the second DWCS fighter to become champion as he takes on Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 292.

The pair will face each other on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aljamain Sterling says he needs to put Sean O'Malley in his place

Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his title for the fourth time against one of the best strikers in the division. The UFC 292 main event is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year since fans have wanted to see O'Malley get a title shot for a while. In a recent YouTube video, 'Funk Master' spoke about why he needs to put 'Sugar' in his place:

"I have nothing against Sean in the sense of a personal vendetta, or he did something to my family. It ain't nothing like that. It's just teacher's pet, Dana White privilege, spoiled brat. I just want to put him in his place."

The pair have been engaging in a lot of trash talk ahead of their fight. Although Sean O'Malley is being realistic about the fight and has said it will be a tough fight, Sterling believes it will be a walk in the park for him. 'Funk Master' will rely on his superior grappling to get him an easy win.