Fact check: Mike Tyson to pay $10 million for his daughter's marriage

In February last year, boxer Mike Tyson became the focus of a bizarre piece of news that went viral overnight across the globe. The report claimed that the former heavyweight king would pay any man who marries his daughter in the U.S. $10 million.

Mikey Lorna Tyson is his eldest child. Mikey was born in 1990 to parents Mike Tyson and Kimberly Scarborough, Mike Tyson's then-girlfriend. As Mikey turned 30, news reports regarding her marriage suggested that Mike Tyson made the offer because Mikey had reached a marriageable age.

The news spread like wildfire, and soon, almost every publication house in the country had covered the same. Mike Tyson quickly denied the report, claiming that it was absolutely false.

Understandably, 'Iron' Mike was extremely disappointed with the manner in which these events had unfolded. He clarified that anything related to the report being circulated was absolutely false and fake. The report was originally published by Hit News, and, owing to Mike Tyson's warnings, the news piece was taken down. However, there were numerous websites that continued to run the story.

Is the Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield trilogy fight finally happening?

Ever since the two heavyweight legends got back to training in 2020, the buzz about a trilogy fight between them has failed to die down. The two squared off in epic duels twice in their prime. The first fight, billed as 'Finally', took place on November 9, 1996. The bout ended with Mike Tyson losing his newly acquired WBA heavweight title as Evander Holyfield won via TKO in round 11.

The two met again in June 1997. This is the fight in which Mike Tyson infamously bit off a part of Evander Holyfield's ear. The action led to Mike Tyson's disqualification in the third round, with Evander Holyfield emerging victorious yet again. Since then, the boxing community has longed for a trilogy fight between two of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

Recently, Mike Tyson announced that the fight between him and Evander Holyfield was on and will take place on May 29, 2021. Mike also clarified that while there were contractual negotiations still going on, the fight would definitely take place. Speaking with Haute Living during an Instagram Live session, Mike Tyson said:

"I could see that happening... the only thing we have to do is get some small fundamental difference fixed. Get some paperwork done and it's on to the races with me and Evander... I just want everybody to know, the fight with me and Holyfield is on. Holyfield is a humble man and I know that. He's a man of God but I am God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful on May 29th."

