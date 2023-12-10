"Fake 6 pack" - Fans taken aback as Paige VanZant flaunts ripped physique in Christmas-special "Santa" two-piece

Paige VanZant's photos have consistently drawn the attention of both her supporters and detractors on Instagram. This time, the former UFC fighter posted a picture of herself in a Christmas-themed two-piece patterned after the red and white color scheme typically associated with Santa Claus.

The picture is a mirror selfie, and is notable for displaying VanZant's toned physique. Despite the 29-year-old's history as a combat sports athlete, one fan in her Instagram comment section had a mixed reaction to the authenticity of her physique.

Check out Paige VanZant's Instagram post below:

The typical fan reaction to a VanZant post is favorable, though she is no stranger to negative comments. Amid the positive reactions, one fan joked that the ex-UFC fighter had fake abdominal muscles:

"Fake 6 pack? Just playing"

Other reactions, however, were positive:

"You look terrific!!!"

One fan even wondered if VanZant was preparing herself for a return to fighting:

"Fight shape?"

Meanwhile, another fan showered the ex-UFC fighter with significant praise:

"Just like that I suddenly love Christmas"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Paige VanZant's picture

Regardless of the reactions she draws on Instagram and elsewhere, '12 Gauge' has experienced significant levels of success as a model, especially after she opened an OnlyF*ns page. She has spoken candidly about the money she's earned on the platform, and how it outweighed the income she earned as a fighter.

Although she does train in her spare time, VanZant does not appear to be in any hurry to return to the world of combat sports.

Paige VanZant's brief BKFC stint

After parting ways with the UFC, Paige VanZant embarked on an unexpected journey into the world of bare-knuckle boxing by signing with the BKFC. She took on future BKFC strawweight champion Britain Hart, losing via unanimous decision. Unfortunately, her next bout was no better.

Expand Tweet

She faced another UFC ulmnus in her subsequent bout, when she clashed with Rachael Ostovich. The loss was similar to her first, with '12 Gauge' losing via unanimous decision. It remains her last BKFC fight, and she is currently winless in the promotion.