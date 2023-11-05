"Fake news b*tch" - Ali Abdelaziz accuses Ariel Helwani of spreading rumors about Islam Makhachev days after Chael Sonnen screaming match

After his screaming match with Chael Sonnen in a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani has found himself in yet another tough spot.

Earlier this month, the journalist tweeted that the much-awaited rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira is being targeted for UFC 297 in January.

Expand Tweet

However, Helwani's claims have caused quite a commotion. For one, minutes after the tweet, Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, blasted the reporter, asking fans not to heed such fake claims:

"Guys, please don’t listen to people [who] can’t even get credentials to UFC events fake news b***h."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, when ESPN quizzed Charles Oliveira about the credibility of the rumors surrounding his January meeting with the Dagestani, he shot down such speculations.

'Do Bronx' said that although January is a possible timeline for his octagon return, his rematch with Makhachev was yet to be made.

It is evident that the duo's fight at UFC 294 fell apart owing to an injury on the Brazilian's side. Now, sometime next year, seems to be a possible scenario.

Whether or not Helwani's prediction ends up true, the MMA reporter has been having his share of scuffles lately.

What is the beef between Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen?

Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen are two of the most prominent names in MMA reporting today.

While Helwani has been in the journalistic trade for quite a while, Sonnen effortlessly made the switch as an MMA analyst and media personality since his retirement from the sport.

However, in the recent episode of The MMA Hour, the duo failed to uphold professional journalistic conduct as they engaged in a borderline uncivil argument.

The episode turned sour as the topic of Francis Ngannou's income for his Tyson Fury boxing match came up.

Sonnen contested Helwani's claims that 'The Predator' made $10-20 million from the fight. The veteran reporter returned the favor, accusing 'The American Gagster' of dishonesty.

During one instance, the former fighter even resorted to making a physical threat. The segment ultimately ended in an anti-climactic fashion as Sonnen abruptly ended the interview, leaving the host baffled.

Catch the full segment featuring Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen below: