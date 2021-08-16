"Fake news" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz shoots down reports that the former champion has signed with a football club

Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager and friend Ali Abdelaziz tweeted that the Russian's contract signing with third-division club FC Legion Dynamo is not legitimate news. Abdelaziz took to Twitter to react to a post by ESPN MMA where 'The Eagle' was seen shaking hands with the club's president Shamil Lakhiyalov, referring to a contract signing.

Ali Abdelaziz also urged ESPN MMA's official Twitter handle to delete the post owing to his claims of the news being false.

"Please take this down" posted Ali Abdelaziz.

Please take this down https://t.co/3vhcil6otn — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 15, 2021

Abdelaziz's tweet comes as a surprise after the Legion Dynamo's president Shamil Lakhiyalov confirmed that the club had offered and potentially signed a contract with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The picture was posted from the football club's official Instagram account as well, with the caption:

"Our Legion is waiting for a great battle, for which we need great warriors. Getting ready to host the RPL team with Khabib Nurmagomedov." [Translated via Instagram]

Watch FC Legia Dynamo's president's interview about offering a professional contract to Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to confirm whether he has really signed a professional contract with the club or not. The contract signing did not come as a surprise to the MMA community, as the Russian has consistently showcased his love for the world's biggest sport on numerous occasions.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov show off his skills on the football pitch in the video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov supports Real Madrid CF from Spain

'The Eagle' has been a huge fan of football since his childhood. He has attended numerous football games and is an avid Real Madrid supporter.

The Russian superstar has been seen wandering the streets of Madrid in support of his favorite football club.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also met former Real Madrid striker and Portuguese phenomenon Cristiano Ronaldo, who is an avid fan of the Dagestani wrestler.

Nurmagomedov was in attendance at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in his home country of Russia while wearing the Russian National Team's jersey.

"Childhood dream come true" expressed an ecstatic Khabib Nurmagomedov as he attended the FIFA world cup 2018.

