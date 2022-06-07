Fan hilariously complains that Herb Dean's UFC Fight Night refereeing has 'ruined his life', Malki Kawa responds - "We all feel your pain" 

Veteran referee Herb Dean recently drew the ire of fans online with his stoppage at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event. First Round Management's Malki Kawa has even chimed in with his take on the controversy.
In the main event of UFC Vegas 56, top-ranked heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik squared off in a pivotal bout. Rozenstruik struggled against the reach of Volkov and found himself in a dangerous position in the very first round.
'Bigi Boy' got caught with a thunderous right hand which sent his mouthpiece flying. Subsequent shots from Volkov prompted Herb Dean to call a halt to the action, a stoppage that has been deemed premature in some fans' eyes.
One fan on Twitter jokingly claimed that Dean's stoppage set in motion a series of cascading events which "ruined" his life. First Round Management's Malki Kawa responded to the fan, offering a more serious point of view. The combat sports manager wrote on Twitter:
"Lmao, imagine the family members of the fighters, their team, mgmt etc. we all feel your pain."
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
In the aftermath of the fight, Rozenstruik took to social media to offer fans some insight into his mindset after having suffered the loss. He admitted that the outcome of the fight left him rather confused.
'Bigi Boy' subsequently offered fans an update on the damage that he sustained during the fight. He also admitted that he was looking to return to the octagon sooner rather than later.
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
Notable figures in MMA have defended Herb Dean's stoppage at UFC Vegas 56
Although referee Herb Dean found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak from the MMA community for his stoppage in the Volkov-Rozenstruik bout, he also received support from some notable individuals.
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling offered his take on Dean's stoppage during an episode of his podcast, The Weekly Scraps. He dismissed the popular narrative that the fight was halted prematurely, saying:
"I do not think it was a bad stoppage. I think it was only going to get worse. That split second where he got to recover when the ref stopped the fight, if the ref doesn't do that, Volkov stays on him, lands a couple more shots and that's probably even a worse finish than what it actually was."
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
Ringside physician Dr. David Abbasi, who regularly breaks down injuries sustained in MMA bouts on his YouTube channel, also took to Twitter to hail Dean for stopping the fight at the right moment.
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
BT Sport's Adam Catterall claimed that he would rather see a fight stopped a few seconds early, rather than a few seconds too late.