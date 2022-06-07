Fan hilariously complains that Herb Dean's UFC Fight Night refereeing has 'ruined his life', Malki Kawa responds - "We all feel your pain" 

Veteran referee Herb Dean recently drew the ire of fans online with his stoppage at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night event. First Round Management's Malki Kawa has even chimed in with his take on the controversy.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 56, top-ranked heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik squared off in a pivotal bout. Rozenstruik struggled against the reach of Volkov and found himself in a dangerous position in the very first round.

'Bigi Boy' got caught with a thunderous right hand which sent his mouthpiece flying. Subsequent shots from Volkov prompted Herb Dean to call a halt to the action, a stoppage that has been deemed premature in some fans' eyes.

One fan on Twitter jokingly claimed that Dean's stoppage set in motion a series of cascading events which "ruined" his life. First Round Management's Malki Kawa responded to the fan, offering a more serious point of view. The combat sports manager wrote on Twitter:

"Lmao, imagine the family members of the fighters, their team, mgmt etc. we all feel your pain."

malki kawa @malkikawa hayden🌙 @haydenthethird Just smashed my 4k tv in front of 30 guests at my party because of Herb Dean's performance tonight. My wife took our crying kids and said they’ll be spending all night in a motel. This ref has ruined my life and party. Goodbye UFC, I can’t do this any longer. Just smashed my 4k tv in front of 30 guests at my party because of Herb Dean's performance tonight. My wife took our crying kids and said they’ll be spending all night in a motel. This ref has ruined my life and party. Goodbye UFC, I can’t do this any longer. Lmao, imagine the family members of the fighters, their team, mgmt etc. we all feel your pain twitter.com/haydenthethird… Lmao, imagine the family members of the fighters, their team, mgmt etc. we all feel your pain twitter.com/haydenthethird…

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

In the aftermath of the fight, Rozenstruik took to social media to offer fans some insight into his mindset after having suffered the loss. He admitted that the outcome of the fight left him rather confused.

Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik @JairRozenstruik (1/2) Hi everyone. I'm kinda confused on how the fight went and I'm disappointed that it was stopped. It definitly was a troubling situation, but I was far from giving up the fight. Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut? That's what we call a knockout. #UFCVegas56 (1/2) Hi everyone. I'm kinda confused on how the fight went and I'm disappointed that it was stopped. It definitly was a troubling situation, but I was far from giving up the fight. Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut? That's what we call a knockout. #UFCVegas56

'Bigi Boy' subsequently offered fans an update on the damage that he sustained during the fight. He also admitted that he was looking to return to the octagon sooner rather than later.

Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik @JairRozenstruik (2/2) Alexander and I basically just started exchanging some heavy strikes. The stuff you 'all wanted to see! Big up to @AlexDragoVolkov for taking the fight. I've no noteable damage and I like to fight soon. #UFCVegas56 (2/2) Alexander and I basically just started exchanging some heavy strikes. The stuff you 'all wanted to see! Big up to @AlexDragoVolkov for taking the fight. I've no noteable damage and I like to fight soon. #UFCVegas56

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Notable figures in MMA have defended Herb Dean's stoppage at UFC Vegas 56

Although referee Herb Dean found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak from the MMA community for his stoppage in the Volkov-Rozenstruik bout, he also received support from some notable individuals.

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling offered his take on Dean's stoppage during an episode of his podcast, The Weekly Scraps. He dismissed the popular narrative that the fight was halted prematurely, saying:

"I do not think it was a bad stoppage. I think it was only going to get worse. That split second where he got to recover when the ref stopped the fight, if the ref doesn't do that, Volkov stays on him, lands a couple more shots and that's probably even a worse finish than what it actually was."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

Check it out now on all streaming platforms.



youtu.be/8J9KbIpD0q8 Here’s a clip from my podcast about the Volkov - Rozenstruik stoppage!Check it out now on all streaming platforms. Here’s a clip from my podcast about the Volkov - Rozenstruik stoppage!Check it out now on all streaming platforms.youtu.be/8J9KbIpD0q8 https://t.co/MqWsDreaKH

Ringside physician Dr. David Abbasi, who regularly breaks down injuries sustained in MMA bouts on his YouTube channel, also took to Twitter to hail Dean for stopping the fight at the right moment.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

BT Sport's Adam Catterall claimed that he would rather see a fight stopped a few seconds early, rather than a few seconds too late.

Adam Catterall @AdamCatterall



No problem with that from Herb Dean



#UFCVegas56 I would rather a referee be a few seconds early than a few seconds too lateNo problem with that from Herb Dean I would rather a referee be a few seconds early than a few seconds too late No problem with that from Herb Dean #UFCVegas56

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far