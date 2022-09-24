We get it, you're a gangster that slaps people, everyone's terrified - Fans annoyed with Nate Diaz for claiming he "retired" Khamzat Chimaev from 170lbs

Khamzat Chimaev recently hinted at a potential move up to 185-pounds after failing to make weight for his welterweight clash against Nate Diaz at UFC 279.
Following the announcement, Nate Diaz took aim at the Chechen-born Swede, stating that he retired 'Borz' from welterweight. Diaz, who was already talking smack after Chimaev's weight miss, wrote:
"Duh I retired u from 170 dumb f***"
Diaz's statement clearly left the fans annoyed, who believe that the Stockton fighter would've suffered a similar fate as Kevin Holland had Khamzat Chimaev fought the UFC veteran at UFC 279. Taking to Twitter, several fans expressed displeasure at Diaz's salty comments.
One user felt a sense of relief that he no longer has to deal with Diaz's supposed gangster persona in the UFC anymore. Another took a shot at the Stockton superstar for refusing to fight Chimaev after he came in heavy.
Some also stated that Diaz should be thankful for Chimaev's weight miss, which prevented the fight from materializing.
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
The MMA community was expecting Chimaev to put on a dominant performance against Nate Diaz in their originally scheduled UFC 279 headliner. Following Chimaev's weight miss, Diaz was matched with Tony Ferguson and had the best possible outcome for his final UFC bout.
The 37-year-old ended his promotional career on a high note as he dispatched 'El Cucuy' with a round-four guillotine submission.
Ariel Helwani names the perfect opponent for Khamzat Chimaev's middleweight return
Ariel Helwani believes that former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa should be the one to welcome Khamzat Chimaev back to the 185-pounds division. Taking to Twitter, the MMA journalist proposed a matchup between the two fighters as he wrote:
"If Khamzat is really off to 185, it’s gotta be Khamzat v Costa next. Easiest booking ever."
Check out the tweet below:
Paulo Costa has been actively campaigning for a bout against Chimaev since the pair got into an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute just days before the UFC 279 pay-per-view event.
Watch the Chimaev-Costa altercation in the video below:
Paulo Costa is coming off a hard-fought decision win over Luke Rockhold in August. With the victory, 'Borrachinha' ended his two-fight losing skid in the UFC.
Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is unbeaten in his professional career. The 28-year-old extended his record to a perfect 12-0 with his latest scintillating performance against Kevin Holland at UFC 279.