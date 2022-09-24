We get it, you're a gangster that slaps people, everyone's terrified - Fans annoyed with Nate Diaz for claiming he "retired" Khamzat Chimaev from 170lbs

Khamzat Chimaev recently hinted at a potential move up to 185-pounds after failing to make weight for his welterweight clash against Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Following the announcement, Nate Diaz took aim at the Chechen-born Swede, stating that he retired 'Borz' from welterweight. Diaz, who was already talking smack after Chimaev's weight miss, wrote:

"Duh I retired u from 170 dumb f***"

Diaz's statement clearly left the fans annoyed, who believe that the Stockton fighter would've suffered a similar fate as Kevin Holland had Khamzat Chimaev fought the UFC veteran at UFC 279. Taking to Twitter, several fans expressed displeasure at Diaz's salty comments.

One user felt a sense of relief that he no longer has to deal with Diaz's supposed gangster persona in the UFC anymore. Another took a shot at the Stockton superstar for refusing to fight Chimaev after he came in heavy.

Some also stated that Diaz should be thankful for Chimaev's weight miss, which prevented the fight from materializing.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

AP @EarlBones_ @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 Thank god i dont have to deal with this joke in the UFC anymore. We get it, youre a gangster that slaps people, everyones terrified. @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 Thank god i dont have to deal with this joke in the UFC anymore. We get it, youre a gangster that slaps people, everyones terrified.

king @kingOFkings8787 @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 The supposed gangster, anytime, anywhere diaz didn't want khamzat cause he was 8 lbs over ? Lol I guess diaz never had a fight with someone heavier than him in Stockton lol dude was scared of khamzat. If he was gangster he should have taken the fight. @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 The supposed gangster, anytime, anywhere diaz didn't want khamzat cause he was 8 lbs over ? Lol I guess diaz never had a fight with someone heavier than him in Stockton lol dude was scared of khamzat. If he was gangster he should have taken the fight.

BawiB @BawiB3 @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 Nate is thanking the mma gods that khamzat missed weight! Otherwise u already know what the outcome woulda looked like @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 Nate is thanking the mma gods that khamzat missed weight! Otherwise u already know what the outcome woulda looked like

anonimo @hedgeandtrap @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 Literally everyone who saw the fights knows exactly how that would have went down. Lmaooo go off though @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 Literally everyone who saw the fights knows exactly how that would have went down. Lmaooo go off though

EnigmicAzn @EnigmicAzn @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 I mean we can all appreciate the gangster badass mentality but Khamzat would retire Nate from life if they actually fought in the streets. @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 I mean we can all appreciate the gangster badass mentality but Khamzat would retire Nate from life if they actually fought in the streets.

Boxin_fanatic @boxin_fanatic @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 bro was begging for the fight to not happen lol @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 bro was begging for the fight to not happen lol

vaskerdegem @vaskerdegem @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 I'm not a chimaev fan..but fact is he would've turned nate into a crippled person @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 I'm not a chimaev fan..but fact is he would've turned nate into a crippled person

L @PlainOl_L @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 The MMA gods smiled on him and this is how he repays them? Smh @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 The MMA gods smiled on him and this is how he repays them? Smh

HK @8shkay @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 yes. nate taking a breather during rounds would've had him ahead in the score points @SandhuMMA @NateDiaz209 yes. nate taking a breather during rounds would've had him ahead in the score points

The MMA community was expecting Chimaev to put on a dominant performance against Nate Diaz in their originally scheduled UFC 279 headliner. Following Chimaev's weight miss, Diaz was matched with Tony Ferguson and had the best possible outcome for his final UFC bout.

The 37-year-old ended his promotional career on a high note as he dispatched 'El Cucuy' with a round-four guillotine submission.

Ariel Helwani names the perfect opponent for Khamzat Chimaev's middleweight return

Ariel Helwani believes that former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa should be the one to welcome Khamzat Chimaev back to the 185-pounds division. Taking to Twitter, the MMA journalist proposed a matchup between the two fighters as he wrote:

"If Khamzat is really off to 185, it’s gotta be Khamzat v Costa next. Easiest booking ever."

Check out the tweet below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani If Khamzat is really off to 185, it’s gotta be Khamzat v Costa next. Easiest booking ever. If Khamzat is really off to 185, it’s gotta be Khamzat v Costa next. Easiest booking ever.

Paulo Costa has been actively campaigning for a bout against Chimaev since the pair got into an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute just days before the UFC 279 pay-per-view event.

Watch the Chimaev-Costa altercation in the video below:

Paulo Costa is coming off a hard-fought decision win over Luke Rockhold in August. With the victory, 'Borrachinha' ended his two-fight losing skid in the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is unbeaten in his professional career. The 28-year-old extended his record to a perfect 12-0 with his latest scintillating performance against Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

