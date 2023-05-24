When boxing champion Tyson Fury recently crossed paths with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, fans couldn't help but notice an intriguing observation that has sparked a lively debate.

Despite Fury claiming a towering height of 6'9" and Pereira measuring in at 6'4", an unexpected twist emerged from the picture, as both fighters appear remarkably similar in height. This captivating visual incongruity has garnered the attention of fans, prompting a discussion surrounding the physical dimensions of both athletes.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @_KCorso stated:

"Alex Pereira has grown !! He’s now 6f8 near the 6”9 Gypsy Queen 😂😂😂Tyson Fury's real height is 6”6 !!!"

"Alex Pereira has grown !! He's now 6f8 near the 6"9 Gypsy Queen 😂😂😂Tyson Fury's real height is 6"6 !!!"

Another user @YajeetB remarked:

"Have them both take there shoes off an fury will be a good couple inches taller but fury is more like 6ft7 not 6ft9."

@KapeKooper asserts that 'The Gypsy King's' boasts of being 6'9'' are false:

"That’s because Tyson fury has never been 6’9, he’s 6’7. Wilder is actually 6’6, and AJ is actually 6’5. It seems every heavyweight exaggerates their height, it’s fitting fury did it the most lol."

Instagram user @asher_flower stated:

"Fury exposed😂😂 about 6’9 😭😭 this man is 6’5 max."

Callum @Callum_Musgrove @espnmma @AlexPereiraUFC I think Alex is taller than 6’4 cos he looks taller than Izzy for sure. Izzy’s hair is about 2 inches at least. @espnmma @AlexPereiraUFC I think Alex is taller than 6’4 cos he looks taller than Izzy for sure. Izzy’s hair is about 2 inches at least.

Tyson Fury is looking for venues for boxing debut in Australia

Tyson Fury has recently disclosed his intentions to embark on his inaugural boxing venture in Australia later this year.

Since his triumphant trilogy match against Derek Chisora in December, the boxing sensation known as 'The Gypsy King' has taken a break from the ring. During that highly anticipated showdown, Fury once again showcased his dominance by securing a resounding victory over 'Del Boy.' He successfully defended his coveted WBC Heavyweight title via a tenth-round stoppage.

After his remarkable triumph, the British boxing sensation opted to prolong his presence in the ring for a confrontational face-off against Oleksandr Usyk. Both fighters eagerly anticipated a showdown at Wembley Stadium on April 29, but unfortunate financial complications led to the cancellation of the fight. Nevertheless, there is newfound hope as the highly-anticipated bout has been revived, with a planned date set for December in the picturesque location of Saudi Arabia.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has declared that talks are positive with the Saudis to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on same night as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in December: “We’re up for it. Concrete offers coming this week. AJ said, ‘100% I’m in to fight Wilder.’” [@Boxing_Social] Eddie Hearn has declared that talks are positive with the Saudis to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on same night as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in December: “We’re up for it. Concrete offers coming this week. AJ said, ‘100% I’m in to fight Wilder.’” [@Boxing_Social] ‼️ Eddie Hearn has declared that talks are positive with the Saudis to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on same night as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in December: “We’re up for it. Concrete offers coming this week. AJ said, ‘100% I’m in to fight Wilder.’” [@Boxing_Social] https://t.co/9vbgvc59aD

The heavyweight champion also hopes to make his first fight appearance in Australia. Fury disclosed in a recent interview with Fox Sports:

"I'm looking to do a fight here so I will be going up and down the country looking at different stadiums over the next few days. I'm 100% serious... I'm looking to fight some big fights this year and next year. We have an undisputed fight on the horizon for all the belts against Oleksandr Usyk... There's also other big fights, so we're working on some possibilities at the moment."

