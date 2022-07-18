"His purse don't even cover the ambulance ride" - Fans call out UFC over fighter pay yet again after news breaks of Su Mudaerji fighting with torn ACL

Flyweight contenders Su Mudaerji and Matthew Schnell went to war this past weekend at a UFC Fight Night event held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Schnell returned from the jaws of defeat to pick up an incredible submission win towards the end of the second round.

The fight was full of back-and-forth violence and definitely stole the show, deservedly winning the 'Fight of the Night' honors. However, fighters often pick up severe injuries inside the octagon or during training sessions while preparing for fights. Following the fight, Mudaerji's manager revealed that the Chinese fighter went into the contest with a torn ACL in his knee.

Mudaerji wore leg sleeves on both knees during the fight, likely due to the injury. MMA Junkie's Nolan King reported the news on Twitter:

"Sumudaerji fought Matt Schnell with a torn ACL suffered prior to the fight (hence leg sleeves), per his manager @AjAriosa. He will undergo surgery once back home, but is currently stuck in the United States due to travel issues. #UFCLongIsland"

Once the news spread, it led to fans yet again calling out the UFC brass over fighter pay. While some criticized the promotion for not covering any injuries suffered by fighters outside the octagon, others put Dana White on blast for gifting $250K to YouTubers instead of taking care of his fighters.

Check out what fans had to say about the fighter-pay situation below:

Martian MMA @UFO_UFC



A sport where athletes compete with torn ACLs because they desperately need $12,000

Andri @CCCP_Tyrrax @UFO_UFC He should've said the injury happened in the fight, now UFC insurance won't cover it. @UFO_UFC He should've said the injury happened in the fight, now UFC insurance won't cover it.

Martin @MartinH_23 @UFO_UFC ufc will literally not cover any injures that don’t happen in a fight, so tons of athletes go into fights injured knowing the ufc will pay after the fight is over @UFO_UFC ufc will literally not cover any injures that don’t happen in a fight, so tons of athletes go into fights injured knowing the ufc will pay after the fight is over

Donor Gaming @THCdonor @UFO_UFC I saw some article talking about him making more than that but honestly wouldn't be surprised if he is making that @UFO_UFC I saw some article talking about him making more than that but honestly wouldn't be surprised if he is making that

joey @JoeyPeralez @UFO_UFC And the president of your company is gifting a rich you tuber 250k @UFO_UFC And the president of your company is gifting a rich you tuber 250k

exodia @exodia_22 @UFO_UFC His purse dont even cover the ambulance ride @UFO_UFC His purse dont even cover the ambulance ride

Dudaronie @dudaronie1 @UFO_UFC They need pay increase. There’s no way the money isn’t there @UFO_UFC They need pay increase. There’s no way the money isn’t there

Mooligan @Mooligans @UFO_UFC It’s ridiculous at this point. They pull in so much cash and they refuse to bump up fighter pay. I don’t get it 🤷🏽‍♂️ @UFO_UFC It’s ridiculous at this point. They pull in so much cash and they refuse to bump up fighter pay. I don’t get it 🤷🏽‍♂️

Firulais @Rivero1988 @UFO_UFC The company should have a médical plan for their fighters @UFO_UFC The company should have a médical plan for their fighters

Su Mudaerji's stock will soar despite recent loss

Mudaerji was on a three-fight winning streak prior to his loss to Schnell. During a press conference heading into the fight, the Tibetan fighter claimed he was two wins away from fighting for the title. He predicted a knockout win over Schnell and wanted to face a fighter ranked within the top five next.

While he failed to get the finish, Su Mudaerji definitely came close to knocking his opponent out. He scored one knockdown and was seemingly moments away from winning the fight on several occasions, but every single time, Schnell refused to go down.

Although he failed to extend his winning streak this past weekend, Su Mudaerji's stock only rose despite the loss. He and Schnell put up a fantastic show for the fans, who will remember the barnburner for years to come.

Josie Aldo @MMAWretch Sumudaerji loves folding elbows Sumudaerji loves folding elbows https://t.co/Ut80MF8WW8

