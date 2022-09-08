"For what? To give you another L?" - Fans criticize Tony Ferguson for claiming he'll bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement

Tony Ferguson was criticized by MMA fans for chasing the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight yet again. The lack of enthusiasm amongst neitizens was clear when he claimed that 'The Eagle' would only come out of retirement to face 'El Cucuy'.

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down in history as the most unlucky fight that has failed to materialize. The pair were booked to fight each other on five separate occasions but fell apart each time. With Nurmagomedov now retired, MMA fans have relinquished the idea, but Tony Ferguson still remains hopeful.

Ahead of his fight against Li Jingliang at UFC 279, Ferguson spoke to the media and said:

“I am the one to get him out of retirement. When it comes down to it, when you lose somebody, you have to take some time off, you have to think and you have to do whatever you have to do but his father had said the fight to make was myself and Khabib. Before he passed away, he did say that and Khabib has that in his mindset.”

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2022/9/7/23341… Tony Ferguson on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I am the one to get him out of retirement … that dude’s not retired’ ( @DamonMartin Tony Ferguson on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I am the one to get him out of retirement … that dude’s not retired’ (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2022/9/7/23341… https://t.co/ycfKZDfLqn

MMA fans threw brickbats at Ferguson for his comments. A fan with the username @NotoriousPunked mocked Ferguson by reminding him of his current cold streak:

"For what? To give you another L? No thank you"

Another fan claimed that 'The Eagle' stays in Ferguson's head cost-free:

"Rent free for, it’s sad to see Tony like this he’s clearly washed "

The comments were derided by another fan who claimed that any upcoming fighter in Dana White's Contender Series could beat Ferguson:

"Someone on this season of #contenderseries can beat Ferguson at this point"

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

tyler @tyyIer @MMAFighting @DamonMartin in hindsight we know now that khabib woulda steamedrolled him, glad it never happened. @MMAFighting @DamonMartin in hindsight we know now that khabib woulda steamedrolled him, glad it never happened.

Stuart Pollock @stuartpollock84 @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Kebab will be living in Tony's head for the rest of his life rent free. How he thinks he'll ever get that fight still is completely delusional. In 30 years, Tony will be in his wheelchair on his porch still calling for the Khabib fight @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Kebab will be living in Tony's head for the rest of his life rent free. How he thinks he'll ever get that fight still is completely delusional. In 30 years, Tony will be in his wheelchair on his porch still calling for the Khabib fight 😩

Ricky Bobby @coreythekid79 @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Dude khabib will demolish you,I wish he would come back and fight you so he can put to rest any and all talk about him not being able to beat you, you're a has been,your new nick name is "scab" cause ppl continue to pick you apart out there @MMAFighting @DamonMartin Dude khabib will demolish you,I wish he would come back and fight you so he can put to rest any and all talk about him not being able to beat you, you're a has been,your new nick name is "scab" cause ppl continue to pick you apart out there

Tony Ferguson claims that he's got the greenlight from Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach and agent to be cast as coaches in TUF series

Tony Ferguson once tendered the idea to coach against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a future season of The Ultimate Fighter. The idea was embraced by the MMA community and even UFC President Dana White got on board with the idea.

During the UFC 279 pre-fight media scrum, Ferguson circled back to the idea and claimed that his team had given the nod to the concept. However, Nurmagomedov is yet to respond:

"We’re waiting on fathead's fat ass and I’m going to be real with you, we got the greenlight from the brass. We got the greenlight from his coach. We got the greenlight from his agent. His agent came up and tried to hug me, he was all in pink, f****ng looked like Pinky from Friday. It was funny as f**k. You can spot him anywhere. He comes up and he’s like ‘let’s do this.’ In reality, we’re just waiting for Khabib’s fat ass.”

Watch the video below:

