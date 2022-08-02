"Defensively I'd give Conor the edge, Paddy does some dumb risky s**t" - Fans argue over whose grappling is better, Conor McGregor or Paddy Pimblett

While Conor McGregor may not be the greatest UFC fighter of all-time, he is certainly the most popular. McGregor has headlined the five best-selling pay-per-view events in UFC history.

McGregor's early run in the UFC, combined with his popularity and ability to market himself, has likely made him a future Hall of Famer. Although he has been less active and less successful in recent years, his status as the first double-champ in UFC history, as well as his enormous fanbase, have kept him relevant.

Paddy Pimblett, on the other hand, is a fighter that some expect to be the "new McGregor" and takeover as the most popular fighter on the UFC roster. His UFC career has gotten off to a fantastic start, with three straight victories since signing with the promotion. Making it even more impressive, all three victories have been finishes that have earned Pimblett Performance of the Night bonuses.

Fans recently took to Twitter to debate which of the two stars is better in the grappling realm.

MannyBoom🫥🌊 @TheCutManMMA Conor McGregor is arguably a better grappler then Paddy Pimblett Conor McGregor is arguably a better grappler then Paddy Pimblett

One user pointed out that Conor McGregor's grappling is more advanced defensively due to the risks that Paddy Pimblett takes.

MMANOOB @ganeisproof @TheCutManMMA I think paddy’s more comfortable grappling but defensively id def give conor the edge, paddy does some dumb risky shit @TheCutManMMA I think paddy’s more comfortable grappling but defensively id def give conor the edge, paddy does some dumb risky shit

Conor McGregor's defensive grappling is better, although Paddy Pimblett's offensive grappling is much more impressive than the Irishman's. Pimblett has picked up nine wins via submission in his career — McGregor has just one, which predated his time in the UFC. In only three UFC fights, Pimblett already has two submission victories.

Henry Cejudo, another double-champ, believes that the two meeting in the octagon would make sense. Unfortunately for those debating, it is unlikely we will receive an answer, as a fight between the two probably wouldn't be focused on grappling.

Should Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett face one another?

A McGregor-Pimblett matchup would make a lot of financial sense for the UFC, as it would pit their biggest star ever against one of their biggest up-and-coming talents. Some think it would have the potential to break into the top-five best-selling UFC cards of all-time.

It would also make sense for Pimblett, as McGregor is no longer in his prime and hasn't been active as of late. The contest would easily make him more money than any of his previous fights, and likely more than any he would see in the future.

Although McGregor isn't the fighter he used to be, his name value is still sky-high, so defeating him would help Pimblett receive higher ranked opponents. Look no further than McGregor's last opponent, Dustin Poirier, who received a title fight following back-to-back victories over McGregor.

For McGregor, there is virtually no reason to fight the unranked Pimblett. McGregor stepping into the octagon will sell pay-per-views regardless of his opponent, so his goal should be to get back into title contention.

McGregor is an attractive fight, even for a top-five fighter, simply due to the financial implications. As of now, however, it seems that McGregor is focused on a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

