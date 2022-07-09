"29-0 beats 25-1" - Fans divided over Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Volkanovski GOAT conversation

Alexander Volkanovski and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the most elite fighters to have ever graced the octagon. Although one is currently active and the other is retired, both men have etched their names in history. They are regarded as two of the greatest to ever wear a pair of MMA gloves.

Their fans, however, want to determine who deserves to be hailed as the greatest fighter of all time. One fan took to Twitter to claim that Volkanovski is ranked higher than Nurmagomedov in the G.O.A.T. conversation and that sparked a debate between several fans.

One of the major arguments in favor of Nurmagomedov is that his undefeated record sets him apart from everyone else in the sport. Others argued that while Volkanovski has lost one fight in his professional career, it came when he used to fight in the welterweight division and that too, not in the UFC.

Some even claimed that Volkanovski's clean sweep over former featherweight champ Max Holloway makes him the greatest of all time. A few fans also speculated on the outcome of a potential clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Check out some of the tweets below:

𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐬 🌋 @GeezFX Alexander Volkanovski is higher than Khabib on the G.O.A.T list Alexander Volkanovski is higher than Khabib on the G.O.A.T list https://t.co/wuke480LUm

The Produce 🥁🎹🎥📷✏⚽️ @TheProduce12 @GeezFX Lol not even. 29-0 beats 25-1. The dude is bad ass but 25 wins isnt 29... we don’t even need to talk about the loss yet. Lol. @GeezFX Lol not even. 29-0 beats 25-1. The dude is bad ass but 25 wins isnt 29... we don’t even need to talk about the loss yet. Lol.

Jake Kulvinskas @JKAZ48 @JuiceRealm @TheProduce12 @GeezFX I mean if it weren’t for covid and injury Khabib would’ve defended more and if his father didn’t die he prolly would’ve fought longer @JuiceRealm @TheProduce12 @GeezFX I mean if it weren’t for covid and injury Khabib would’ve defended more and if his father didn’t die he prolly would’ve fought longer

Jam @Iswhatis1 @GeezFX @babys0so11 Has Volk ever beaten someone as good as prime rda? @GeezFX @babys0so11 Has Volk ever beaten someone as good as prime rda?

Carlos @HushBulla @GeezFX I mean yeah. Volk probably would be sitting at 25-0 and not only have more title defenses, but also the competition he’s faced as a whole is significantly more impressive. @GeezFX I mean yeah. Volk probably would be sitting at 25-0 and not only have more title defenses, but also the competition he’s faced as a whole is significantly more impressive.

ShavkatStan @ivantheterri @HushBulla



Post prime Aldo, prime Holloway 3-peat, Washed Zombie, washed Chad Mendes.



Considering both won all these in incredible fashion (except Volk v Max 2), i don’t see how Volk’s had the better career. @GeezFX Johnson, RDA, Poirier, Gaethje, Conor, Barboza all in their primes bar Conor.Post prime Aldo, prime Holloway 3-peat, Washed Zombie, washed Chad Mendes.Considering both won all these in incredible fashion (except Volk v Max 2), i don’t see how Volk’s had the better career. @HushBulla @GeezFX Johnson, RDA, Poirier, Gaethje, Conor, Barboza all in their primes bar Conor.Post prime Aldo, prime Holloway 3-peat, Washed Zombie, washed Chad Mendes.Considering both won all these in incredible fashion (except Volk v Max 2), i don’t see how Volk’s had the better career.

Mikey CoinSnatch @coins_snatched @GeezFX I’m new to this sport so I’m no expert, but from what I’ve seen of their resumes, Volk definitely has a more impressive one. Do I think Volk would beat Khabib, probably not. But I’d say GOAT talk, Volk wins @GeezFX I’m new to this sport so I’m no expert, but from what I’ve seen of their resumes, Volk definitely has a more impressive one. Do I think Volk would beat Khabib, probably not. But I’d say GOAT talk, Volk wins

Will @Will66393079 @coins_snatched @GeezFX Calm down Volk needs to do more work @coins_snatched @GeezFX Calm down Volk needs to do more work

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan @GeezFX Won't go into higher or lower debate but I don't understand the 0 defeat logic khabib fans bring. Even volk has 0 defeats in his weight class. The only defeat he has is in WW. 2 divisions up. If khabib would dare to move up even once in his career, he could have one too 🤷 @GeezFX Won't go into higher or lower debate but I don't understand the 0 defeat logic khabib fans bring. Even volk has 0 defeats in his weight class. The only defeat he has is in WW. 2 divisions up. If khabib would dare to move up even once in his career, he could have one too 🤷

I'mTheBest @Axcy18 @GeezFX Volk only has one loss in WW, he's basically undefeated. Volk only has one loss in WW, he's basically undefeated. @GeezFX 💯 Volk only has one loss in WW, he's basically undefeated.

Donnie Dimes 🪙 @DonnieDimes17 @GeezFX Not even a question or debate. Can crusher Khabib has nothing on Volk. Couldn’t even show up for Tony.. 🤣 @GeezFX Not even a question or debate. Can crusher Khabib has nothing on Volk. Couldn’t even show up for Tony.. 🤣

\

Imma just Iowa boy 🌽 @YadonJosh @GeezFX Lock them in the cage, Khabib is victorious. As far as accomplishments and that goes I’d agree. Fighting ability, Khabib washes him @GeezFX Lock them in the cage, Khabib is victorious. As far as accomplishments and that goes I’d agree. Fighting ability, Khabib washes him

skydd @skydd14 @EyezLow730 @GeezFX literally everyone he's defended the belt against is bigger than him tf you on about? if anything khabib was fighting smaller guys like featherweight barboza 🤣 @EyezLow730 @GeezFX literally everyone he's defended the belt against is bigger than him tf you on about? if anything khabib was fighting smaller guys like featherweight barboza 🤣

jonDoe @OnlyKirkFan @GeezFX If there was a pound for pound fight, i think khabib wash him honestly. Striking specialist with no bjj threats was like candy for khabib. But yeah his resume is looking more and more impressive fore sure. @GeezFX If there was a pound for pound fight, i think khabib wash him honestly. Striking specialist with no bjj threats was like candy for khabib. But yeah his resume is looking more and more impressive fore sure.

Colorschao @colorschao @GeezFX As well he should be. Alex has beaten 7 opponents who were in the top 5 when they fought, and his only loss is at welterweight when he is a true featherweight, and Volk has never missed weight or ran away from an opponent. Khabib missed 3 times, and backed out almost 10 times. @GeezFX As well he should be. Alex has beaten 7 opponents who were in the top 5 when they fought, and his only loss is at welterweight when he is a true featherweight, and Volk has never missed weight or ran away from an opponent. Khabib missed 3 times, and backed out almost 10 times.

hammar @thammar1990 @JustEvn

Jones

Gsp

Silva

Dj

Aldo

Nunes

Stipe

Fedor

Cain

Liddell

Couture

Hughes

All definitely have a better legacy. Several others have an argument like volk, usman, Wanderlei, Penn, etc @GeezFX Khabib is nowhere near the goat. Not even top 10 really.JonesGspSilvaDjAldoNunesStipeFedorCainLiddellCoutureHughesAll definitely have a better legacy. Several others have an argument like volk, usman, Wanderlei, Penn, etc @JustEvn @GeezFX Khabib is nowhere near the goat. Not even top 10 really.JonesGspSilvaDjAldoNunesStipeFedorCainLiddellCoutureHughesAll definitely have a better legacy. Several others have an argument like volk, usman, Wanderlei, Penn, etc

Alexander Volkanovski eyeing lightweight glory after conquering featherweight division

Alexander Volkanovski is slowly working his way towards building an untouchable legacy in the UFC. Having run through the entire featherweight division and beaten multiple former champions, 'The Great' has now turned his sights towards the lightweight division.

The Australian wants to become a two-division champion in the UFC by fighting for lightweight gold in his next fight. Although he's not the official champion, Volkanovski sees Charles Oliveira as the man to beat in the lightweight division. He wants to fight 'Do Bronx' for the currently vacant lightweight title.

Ahead of his recently concluded fight with Max Holloway at UFC 276, Volkanovski weighed in on a potential clash with the Brazilian. During a UFC press conference last month, he said:

"When I look at Oliveira, [he’s a] dangerous fighter. Dangerous fighter, a lot of people love watching him fight, exciting fights. But obviously, he showed that he can be beat. He showed that in his last few. Even if they were exciting, he was almost beat in every one of those times. The thing is with me, I ain’t gonna give him them opportunities. If I land big on someone, they ain’t gonna get the opportunity to land big on me."

