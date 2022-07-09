"29-0 beats 25-1" - Fans divided over Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Volkanovski GOAT conversation

Alexander Volkanovski and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the most elite fighters to have ever graced the octagon. Although one is currently active and the other is retired, both men have etched their names in history. They are regarded as two of the greatest to ever wear a pair of MMA gloves.
Their fans, however, want to determine who deserves to be hailed as the greatest fighter of all time. One fan took to Twitter to claim that Volkanovski is ranked higher than Nurmagomedov in the G.O.A.T. conversation and that sparked a debate between several fans.
One of the major arguments in favor of Nurmagomedov is that his undefeated record sets him apart from everyone else in the sport. Others argued that while Volkanovski has lost one fight in his professional career, it came when he used to fight in the welterweight division and that too, not in the UFC.
Some even claimed that Volkanovski's clean sweep over former featherweight champ Max Holloway makes him the greatest of all time. A few fans also speculated on the outcome of a potential clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Alexander Volkanovski eyeing lightweight glory after conquering featherweight division
Alexander Volkanovski is slowly working his way towards building an untouchable legacy in the UFC. Having run through the entire featherweight division and beaten multiple former champions, 'The Great' has now turned his sights towards the lightweight division.
The Australian wants to become a two-division champion in the UFC by fighting for lightweight gold in his next fight. Although he's not the official champion, Volkanovski sees Charles Oliveira as the man to beat in the lightweight division. He wants to fight 'Do Bronx' for the currently vacant lightweight title.
Ahead of his recently concluded fight with Max Holloway at UFC 276, Volkanovski weighed in on a potential clash with the Brazilian. During a UFC press conference last month, he said:
"When I look at Oliveira, [he’s a] dangerous fighter. Dangerous fighter, a lot of people love watching him fight, exciting fights. But obviously, he showed that he can be beat. He showed that in his last few. Even if they were exciting, he was almost beat in every one of those times. The thing is with me, I ain’t gonna give him them opportunities. If I land big on someone, they ain’t gonna get the opportunity to land big on me."