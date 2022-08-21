"The real MVP" - Fans fawn over Laura Sanko for pulling off a shoey with Tyson Pedro at UFC 278 backstage

Tyson Pedro celebrated his win over Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278 by drinking beer from a shoe and getting analyst Laura Sanko to join him as well. Pedro and Hunsucker fought in the main card opening fight at the recently concluded pay-per-view event.

Pedro displayed his striking prowess by picking up an emphatic first-round KO win on the night.

In a backstage clip, the light heavyweight contender was seen doing a 'shoey' with Sanko. Fans, as well as some fighters, were pleased to see Sanko and Pedro drinking beer from a shoe.

Most gushed over Sanko for agreeing to do the 'shoey' while interviewing Pedro backstage.

"@laura_sanko is the real mvp for her shoey!!!!" wrote danzo_209 on Instagram.

"Sanko is a legend," wrote bloodmoneymmabets.

"Laura is a beast. Love her," wrote tyleratst.

Check out how fans reacted to Laura Sanko and Tyson Pedro doing the shoey below:

Fans entertained by Tyson Pedro and Laura Sanko keeping up with the shoey tradition introduced by Tai Tuivasa [Images via @ufc on Instagram]

How is Tyson Pedro connected to the founder of the shoey celebration in the UFC?

For the uninitiated, Pedro happens to be heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa's brother-in-law and likely celebrated his win with a shoey as a tribute to the Australian fighter. Tuivasa is scheduled to take on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane next weekend in Paris.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist the first UFC card in France gets its headliner



Tai Tuivasa v. Cyril Gane

Sept 3rd. Paris. 5 Rounds. the first UFC card in France gets its headliner Tai Tuivasa v. Cyril Gane Sept 3rd. Paris. 5 Rounds. https://t.co/jYKDPLdBKH

The winner of the fight will find himself in the title picture in the division. Both Gane and Tuivasa are prolific strikers and the fight is expected to produce fireworks. Speaking about his brother-in-law's prospects in the fight, Pedro said Tuivasa will have to follow his usual gameplan and try to knock his opponent out.

During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda MMA, Pedro said:

"For me, everyone know's Tai's gameplan, he wants to knock you out. I feel like thats what he's gonna have to do, he'll have to pressure him [Ciryl Gane], put the pressure on, put his back to the cage, walk him down..."

With the win over Hunsucker, Pedro now has back-to-back first-round finishes inside the octagon. He will be looking to build on the momentum in his upcoming fights.

