"He's gonna have to turn it messy for him" - Tyson Pedro breaks down brother-in-law Tai Tuivasa's fight against Ciryl Gane

UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro has given his insight into the upcoming heavyweight clash between his brother-in-law Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane.

Tuivasa is due to face the former interim champion in the main event of UFC Paris next month. The Australian is on a five-fight winning run that includes finishes in each bout. 'Bam Bam' has also earned a Performance of the Night bonus in his last three appearances in the octagon.

Many fans have tipped Tuivasa's opponent as a future heavyweight champion. The 32-year-old Frenchman entered his clash with Francis Ngannou earlier this year as the interim titleholder, having defeated Derrick Lewis for the belt last year. 'Bon Gamin' lost to Ngannou via unanimous decision, suffering the first loss of his MMA career (10-1).

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his own fight this weekend, Tyson Pedro broke down the heavyweight clash that pits the No.1 and No.3 ranks against each other.

"For me, everyone know's Tai's gameplan, he wants to knock you out. I feel like thats what he's gonna have to do, he'll have to pressure him [Ciryl Gane], put the pressure on, put his back to the cage, walk him down, because Gane is a skilled kickboxer and skilled standup. He's gonna have to turn it messy for him."

Catch our full interview with Tyson Pedro below:

"Kill or be killed" - Tyson Pedro on UFC 278 bout with Harry Hunsucker

Tyson Pedro also spoke about his upcoming bout with former heavyweight Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278.

Pedro put an end to his two-fight skid last time out when he defeated Ike Villanueva via first-round KO. The 30-year-old is 4-3 in his seven UFC appearances so far, but finally feels like he's found his footing in the 205lb division.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, the Australian admitted that he needs to be at the top of his game against Hunsucker this weekend because his opponent is a "kill or be killed" type of fighter:

"He's a kill or be killed person. Obviously you can see he doesn't like to go outside the first round. That makes him a dangerous opponent. The way he throws his unorthodox but we've planned for that and I've been training with the best team in the world. I just plan on going in there, another perfect performance, get paid and get laid."

For Indian readers:

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards on the SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on August 21, 2022 from 7:30am IST

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard