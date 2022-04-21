Tyson Pedro weighs in on what Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight could mean for brother-in-law Tai Tuivasa 

Tai Tuivasa's brother-in-law Tyson Pedro is unsure what a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic bout could mean for 'Bam Bam'.

When asked who he would like to see as Tuivasa's next opponent, Pedro told Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I would like to see the Stipe fight for sure. Thinking logically I think that's the best fight for him."

However, with talks of a potential bout between Miocic and Jones in the summer, Pedro isn't sure of Tuivasa's immediate future. The UFC light heavyweight also thinks there is a possibility of the former heavyweight champion hanging up his gloves for good after fighting 'Bones'.

The 30-year old further spoke to Whitelaw about a potential Jones vs. Miocic bout:

"That's a cool fight to watch. It's just so hard to beat Jon Jones. So I don't know what he can bring but Stipe always comes to fight. I don't know sure what that does for Tai. Does it mean he waits till another three months or something for the Stipe fight, or is Stipe almost on the way out? Who knows?"

Watch Tyson Pedro's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Tai Tuivasa is currently riding a five-fight winning streak that saw him rapidly rise to number three on the UFC heavyweight ladder. After scoring a devastating knockout win over Derrick Lewis in his last outing, the Australian called out former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

However, Tuivasa's next move is unclear as UFC honcho Dana White expressed interest in a potential outing between Miocic and Jon Jones.

They break down striking like you do in jiu-jitsu - Tyson Pedro on what makes Eugene Bareman and City Kickboxing special

Tyson Pedro will return to the octagon after almost three years against Ike Villanueva this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade. The Australian suffered a TKO loss to Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua in his last fight along with an ACL tear.

Pedro was scheduled to return opposite Vinicius Moreira in February 2020 but tore his meniscus while training at City Kickboxing. Having watched fighters from his gym make a name on the world stage in the recent past, the 30-year old is eager to get back in the game.

Discussing what makes City Kickboxing special, Tyson Pedro pointed out that their striking breakdown was exceptional and as technical as a jiu-jitsu breakdown. The 30-year old further told Whitelaw:

"There's a few things but I just enjoyed the first time that I saw how their gym breaks down the striking. I haven't seen many other people do it like that. They break down the striking like you would see someone in jiu-jitsu. I have been to a lot of gyms and they show you moves but these guys drill, drill, drill."

Pedro will hope to put his skills on display and join the ranks of many of his decorated teammates at City Kickboxing as he gets ready to take on Ike Villanueva following a three-year layoff.

