"The fact that Stipe and Jon are on there is kinda bull***t man" - Fans throw in names of fighters who should make way for 'missing' Robert Whittaker in the pound-for-pound rankings 

MMA fans have reacted to the news that Robert Whittaker is no longer listed in the men's pound-for-pound rankings after Leon Edwards' entry pushed the Australian out of the top 15.

Whittaker is a former middleweight champion and is considered by many to be the greatest active middleweight behind champion Israel Adesanya. 'The Reaper' has only lost twice since making his 185lb debut in 2014, with both losses coming against 'The Last Stylebender'.

The 31-year-old just displayed his skill and excellence in the octagon by dismantling Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris. The Aussie fighter dominated from start to finish, with their level of skill a stark contrast of difference compared to their No.1 and No.2 middleweight rankings. Whittaker won via unanimous decision.

Men's P4P rankings

Fans have reacted to the latest men's P4P update, with one fan suggesting that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic need to be removed due to their inactivity:

"The fact Stipe and Jon are on there is kinda bulls*** man. Rob has slayed through the middleweight and Stipe got kod over a year ago and Jon's out beating women."

Another fan has suggested that Dustin Poirier and Petr Yan shouldn't be in the rankings, believing it would be better to swap Yan out for Whittaker:

"Dustin should be Nowhere near the top 15 and I'd put Rob in for Yan"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Josh Thomson and 'Big' John McCarthy discuss Robert Whittaker's future after UFC Paris win

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy recently discussed Robert Whittaker and his reported interest in making a move up to light heavyweight following his victory against Marvin Vettori last weekend.

'The Reaper' has seemingly defeated everybody in the middleweight division aside from champion Israel Adesanya. He is understandably looking for a way to elevate his career and recapture UFC gold in some capacity.

McCarthy has urged Whittaker not to make a move to 205lbs because he is clearly one of the best fighters in the middleweight division:

“We were just talking about him [Robert Whittaker] moving up possibly to light heavyweight, right? And after that performance [against Vettori], you look and you go, ‘You can’t move up to light heavyweight. You can’t! You’re the number-one guy in the middleweights.'"

Thomson disagreed with his co-host of the WEIGHING IN podcast and added that Robert Whittaker should move up to 205lbs if Adesanya successfully defends his title against 'Poatan':

“I think what he needs to do is he needs to wait to see who wins this [Adesanya-Pereira] fight. After that, there’s really no one else... That’s why they fast-tracked Pereira to fight him [Adesanya], so they can say, ‘Hey, if Pereira wins, now Whittaker can slide in.'"

Catch the full episode of the podcast here:

