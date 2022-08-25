"You betrayed your brother for money. Shame on you" - Fans give mixed reactions as Logan Paul wishes KSI well on 4th anniversary of their rematch

Fans have had a mixed reaction to Logan Paul's latest Twitter post after 'The Maverick' celebrated the 4th anniversary of his first boxing bout against former rival and now business partner KSI.

Logan Paul and his British counterpart have been credited with starting the influencer and boxing crossover phenomenon. The pair ended their first fight without a victory back in 2018, scoring a majority draw. Paul and KSI then ran the fight back a year later, with the latter claiming victory over the American via split-decision.

The story of the original bout pitted brother against brother as Logan Paul's younger brother Jake and KSI's younger brother Deji also went toe-to-toe, with 'The Problem Child' taking the victory.

"Happy 4 year anniversary brother @KSI. Can't wait to watch you make history again this weekend"

While some fans appreciate that the pair have settled their differences and have since gone into business together, others believe 'The Maverick' is betraying his brother:

"You betrayed your brother for money. Shame on you"

Another fan opined that it's impossible not to like the friendship that the two internet personalities have built:

"How can you not like KSI and Logan's friendship"

Twitter user @ZENAPRCHAMP couldn't believe that Logan Paul is friends with his brother's enemy:

"You are friends and partners with your brothers enemy, smh but good for you!"

Check out the rest of the split fan reactions below:

KSI is planning on boxing Jake Paul next year

While it appears 'JJ' has settled his differences with Logan Paul, the British YouTube sensation has his eyes on boxing his younger brother Jake at Wembley Stadium next year.

KSI is planning on making history in just a few days' time when he faces rapper Swarmz this coming weekend on August 27. The 29-year-old was originally meant to face YouTuber Alex Wassabi, but due to a concussion, Wassabi was forced to withdraw.

Swarmz stepped in as a late replacement but to add even further fuel to the fire, 'JJ' recently announced he would be fighting twice on the same night. The British YouTuber will also face Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda, meaning he will have fought a professional boxer before Jake Paul has.

In a recent interview with Men'sHealth, the 29-year-old confirmed that he plans to win both of his boxing matches on the same night and then challenge 'The Problem Child' to a fight next year:

"I want Jake Paul. That's why I've come back. Everyone thinks he's sick. Everyone thinks he's the GOAT, and I'm here to expose him and show everyone he's not as good as he thinks he is. I'm going to show everyone that I’m the greatest YouTube boxer of all time."

