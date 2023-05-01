Many fighters who depart the UFC tend to suffer a slight slide in popularity, but this cannot be said for former flyweight contender Rachael Ostovich.

The Hawaiian fighter fought for the UFC from 2017 to 2020, but only picked up a single victory during her time there. She submitted Karine Gevorgyan in her octagon debut, but three losses in a row to Montana De La Rosa, Paige VanZant and Gina Mazany saw her wash out of the promotion.

However, Ostovich is still well-followed on Instagram, with 729k followers to her name. This puts her at a similar level of popularity to current UFC champions Yair Rodriguez and Alexa Grasso.

Recently, Ostovich posted a series of photos with the tagline “Mood forever”, which featured a number of shots of her posing in a green one-piece swimsuit. It’s safe to say these shots sent her fans wild, with 27.1k likes at the time of writing, as well as a number of compliments.

Fans react to Rachael Ostovich's Instagram post

Ostovich’s other popular Instagram posts include a shot of her hitting VanZant with a right hand in their 2021 clash and a shot of her posing in a pink swimsuit. These posts received 129k and 61.6k likes, respectively.

What happened when Rachael Ostovich fought Paige VanZant?

Rachael Ostovich and Paige VanZant are two of MMA’s most popular fighters on social media platforms like Instagram, as well as more exclusive sites like OnlyFans. They have also fought twice, with their first bout coming in the UFC in January 2019.

Their fight was a featured one on the main card of the promotion’s first-ever show on ESPN+, and ended when VanZant submitted Ostovich with an armbar in the second round.

Interestingly, the fight marked VanZant’s final win in the UFC and in MMA overall.

’12 Gauge’ rematched Ostovich in July 2021, but this time their fight took place in the Bare Knuckle FC promotion. The bout went the distance, lasting five two-minute rounds, and ended with Ostovich claiming a unanimous decision victory, gaining some revenge.

Since that point, neither woman has fought, seemingly preferring to stick to their popular modeling careers instead.

