Why was Rachael Ostovich released from UFC?

Rachael Ostovich was released from the UFC towards the end of 2020 following three consecutive defeats in the promotion.

Ostovich currently holds a professional MMA record of 4-6. She began her career as a professional mixed martial artist in January 2014. Rachael Ostovich faced Jenny Liou Shriver at Destiny MMA NA Koa 4 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Her debut was unsuccessful as Henny Liou Shriver beat Ostovich via TKO in the second round. However, Rachael Ostovich was able to bounce back from her initial setback and picked up two victories, which came under the banner of Invicta FC.

Rachael Ostovich then fought under Invicta FC three more times, out of which she lost two bouts. Her tenure with the UFC began with Rachael Ostovich becoming a part of The Ultimate Fighter 26.

Her first fight at TUF ended in a submission victory over fellow flyweight contender Melinda Fábián. Ostovich submitted her opponent via rear-naked choke in the first round and advanced to the quarter-finals.

Rachael Ostovich faced Barb Honchak in the quarterfinals of a tournament that was set to decide the inaugural 125lbs women's champion of the UFC. Ostovich lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Rachael Ostovich's first non-exhibition fight with the UFC took place in December 2017. She faced Karine Gevorgyan in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion. Rachael Ostovich executed yet another display of impressive grappling to submit her opponent via armbar in the first round.

Unfortunately, Ostovich lost all three of her subsequent bouts against Montana De La Rosa, Paige VanZant, and Gina Mazany. The UFC cut her from the roster following three consecutive losses.

Rachael Ostovich will face Paige VanZant in a rematch, but this time they will fight bare-knuckle

After her release from the UFC, Rachael Ostovich recently signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Paige VanZant, too, signed with BKFC in August 2020.

Having fought VanZant before in the UFC, Rachael Ostovich was offered a rematch against Paige VanZant under the BKFC's banner, which she immediately accepted. The two are scheduled to fight each other at BKFC 19 on July 23, 2021.

Paige VanZant has already had a fight in BKFC, which she lost via unanimous decision.

