Fans hail Dwayne Johnson’s new film, Conor McGregor makes bold Ireland pledge, Rampage Jackson defends son amid Syko Stu controversy: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! The audience gave Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson a roaring 15-minute ovation for his role in 'The Smashing Machine'. Conor McGregor stirred Ireland with fiery pledges about restoring constitutional power to the people. Meanwhile, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson broke his silence by defending his son Raja. Let's break them all down:

Fans hail Dwayne Johnson’s 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson got emotional after 'The Smashing Machine' earned a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. In the film, Johnson portrays UFC legend Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt as Kerr’s wife Dawn Staples.

MMA fans praised Johnson’s gritty portrayal, hailing it as his best-ever acting performance.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Screenshots via @DiscussingFilm on X

Conor McGregor makes fiery pledge to the people of Ireland

Conor McGregor stepped into political waters, promising sweeping constitutional reforms for Ireland.

In a fiery X post, he vowed to restore Articles 47 and 48 from the 1922 constitution, declaring:

"Do not disrespect the people of Ireland, yourself, in what we are going through under this current, and altered, Bunreacht na hÉireann. Against the wishes of our founding fathers! As well as not disrespect the majority of Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann, by attempting to promote an idea that the influence of Uachtarain na hÉireann, on behalf of the people of Ireland, would not rally together majority support inside Leinster House for this massive return of power to the People of Ireland!"

He added:

"We would and WE WILL! Éire, under my tenure, I promise the return of articles 47 and 48 of the 1922 constitution in to our current constitution and thus returning the POWER TO OUR PEOPLE! God bless Ireland!"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson defends son after Syko Stu assault backlash

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson addressed the mounting backlash after his son Raja brutally assaulted pro wrestler 'Syko Stu' at an LA event. Raja slammed Stu unconscious before raining punches in an unprovoked attack.

Amid the outrage, 'Rampage' revealed he’s been bombarded with hate. Speaking out on an Instagram post, Jackson wrote:

"This has gone too far, I’m sick of being quiet and letting all the low IQ people fall for clickbait! Yes, my son took things too far, and I’m pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it!... If my son would’ve just gone to the police when the beer can incident happened, then the whole event could’ve been shut down, and he could’ve sued! But no, my son is not as smart as I’d liked for him to be!"

