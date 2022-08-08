"What a smart businessman...now the chicken will be worth a lot more when he sells it" - Fans hilariously react to Hasbulla naming his chicken Conor McGregor

Hasbulla Magomedov has named his chicken after UFC megastar Conor McGregor, taking a sly jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov's bitter rival.

A new video has emerged online where 'Mini Khabib' is filming his new feathered pet and saying [translated to English]:

"This is my chicken, named Conor McGregor. There's my beauty."

Watch Hasbulla Magomedov introduce fans to his new pet chicken below:

Hasbulla Magomedov is known for his close friendship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hails from the same region as the social media sensation.

'The Eagle' had an intense rivalry with McGregor back in late 2018. The Dagestani directed the same insult towards 'The Notorious', calling him "chicken" during what was a heated build-up to their fight.

Hasbulla is also a big fan of UFC fights and has called out McGregor in the past. The social media star also took a jibe at 'The Notorious' after he broke his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last June.

Conor McGregor's fiance Dee Devlin gets the Irishman's name tattooed onto her body

Conor McGregor's longtime fiance recently got the UFC star's name tattooed onto her torso as part of her 35th birthday celebrations. Dee Devlin shared the news on her Instagram with a series of photos, which she captioned:

"My world ❤️ I love you with all of my heart forever ❤️"

McGregor also showed off Dee's new tattoo in a video uploaded to his Instagram handle.

Check out the video below:

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together since 2008, long before the Irishman made his UFC debut. The pair got engaged in 2020 and share three children together, named Croia, Conor Jr. and Rian.

McGregor hasn’t competed inside the octagon since breaking his leg at UFC 264. The Irish star recently got back to training and is expected to make his comeback early next year.

However, his octagon return has subsided with a recent announcement around his Hollywood acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. 'The Notorious' is set to feature in the remake of the 1980s classic, Road House. Filming is expected to begin later this month.

