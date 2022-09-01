"Dude is talking about hurting a individual with a rare disease" - Fans hilariously troll Conor McGregor for talking trash to Hasbulla in now-deleted tweets

UFC fans on Twitter were unhappy with Conor McGregor after he went on a rant against social media sensation Hasbulla.

What could've been a light-hearted beef turned ugly when McGregor referred to Hasbulla as a "little smelly inbred." Netizens on Twitter subsequently called out McGregor, believing he went too far with his comments.

The Dublin native's series of tweets have now been deleted, but several media outlets have posted the receipts. McGregor wrote the following:

"I’d love to boot that little g*mp Hasbulla over a goal post."

"How much to get him on the volley?

"I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa."

"Little smelly inbred," he added, before swiftly deleting all of his previous tweets.

Check out Conor McGregor's tweets below:

A huge segment of fans have taken McGregor's comments in stride. As such, these individuals jestingly replied to the UFC superstar's comments and made jokes about how Hasbulla is going to defeat him.

Ferdy G. @ferdddaws @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA With the way Conor’s training is looking I got Hasbulla by first round sub @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA With the way Conor’s training is looking I got Hasbulla by first round sub

brian @cryptobrian125 @intension__17 @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Don’t disrespect the king like this. Khabib will cut your tongue out if he heard such language @intension__17 @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Don’t disrespect the king like this. Khabib will cut your tongue out if he heard such language

However, another group of fans pointed out a more serious issue. They believe McGregor is trying to bully Hasbulla.

McGregor, of course, is notorious for going off on people who are unable to defend themselves against him. He once broke the nose of an Italian DJ and socked an elderly gentleman at a pub. With that in mind, several netizens have accused McGregor of doing something similar to Hasbula in this instance.

All Scale Podcast @AllScalePodcast @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Dude is talking about hurting a individual with a rare disease is never the PR you want for a celebrity. @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Dude is talking about hurting a individual with a rare disease is never the PR you want for a celebrity.

Mr.Raider @MateoCortez1978 @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Conor’s been picking on littler guys his whole career. But this is even low for him. Team Hasbulla here!! FCM @SandhuMMA @TheNotoriousMMA Conor’s been picking on littler guys his whole career. But this is even low for him. Team Hasbulla here!! FCM

PUT IT IN REVERSE TERRY!!🚀 @AParadisis @SpinninBackfist Couldn’t beat the Russian his own size so he tryna get his lick back from Russia somehow lmaooo @SpinninBackfist Couldn’t beat the Russian his own size so he tryna get his lick back from Russia somehow lmaooo

Naiimm @NaimForex @SpinninBackfist Couldn’t beat a full-sized Dagestani, wants to try his luck with a 1/4 sized Dagestani. @SpinninBackfist Couldn’t beat a full-sized Dagestani, wants to try his luck with a 1/4 sized Dagestani.

Then again, there were a few who said they were on the same page as McGregor. These people admitted that they aren't fans of social media star.

Hasbulla names his chicken after Conor McGregor

Hasbulla rose to prominence for his gimmick of acting like a professional MMA fighter. In his videos, he often calls out some of the biggest names in the UFC.

Due to his friendship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hasbulla has often fired shots at Conor McGregor, jokingly challenging him to a fight. Recently, though, the Dagestani stepped up his troll game by naming his pet chicken after McGregor.

In a clip posted online, the Russian personality filmed his new pet, saying: "This is my chicken, named Conor McGregor. There's my beauty."

Check out the tweet below:

Hasbulla 🐐 @HasbullaHive Hasbulla named his chicken Connor McGregor Hasbulla named his chicken Connor McGregor 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/3TpodFzdZt

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew