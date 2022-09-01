"Dude is talking about hurting a individual with a rare disease" - Fans hilariously troll Conor McGregor for talking trash to Hasbulla in now-deleted tweets

UFC fans on Twitter were unhappy with Conor McGregor after he went on a rant against social media sensation Hasbulla.
What could've been a light-hearted beef turned ugly when McGregor referred to Hasbulla as a "little smelly inbred." Netizens on Twitter subsequently called out McGregor, believing he went too far with his comments.
The Dublin native's series of tweets have now been deleted, but several media outlets have posted the receipts. McGregor wrote the following:
"I’d love to boot that little g*mp Hasbulla over a goal post."
"How much to get him on the volley?
"I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa."
"Little smelly inbred," he added, before swiftly deleting all of his previous tweets.
Check out Conor McGregor's tweets below:
A huge segment of fans have taken McGregor's comments in stride. As such, these individuals jestingly replied to the UFC superstar's comments and made jokes about how Hasbulla is going to defeat him.
However, another group of fans pointed out a more serious issue. They believe McGregor is trying to bully Hasbulla.
McGregor, of course, is notorious for going off on people who are unable to defend themselves against him. He once broke the nose of an Italian DJ and socked an elderly gentleman at a pub. With that in mind, several netizens have accused McGregor of doing something similar to Hasbula in this instance.
Then again, there were a few who said they were on the same page as McGregor. These people admitted that they aren't fans of social media star.
Hasbulla names his chicken after Conor McGregor
Hasbulla rose to prominence for his gimmick of acting like a professional MMA fighter. In his videos, he often calls out some of the biggest names in the UFC.
Due to his friendship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hasbulla has often fired shots at Conor McGregor, jokingly challenging him to a fight. Recently, though, the Dagestani stepped up his troll game by naming his pet chicken after McGregor.
In a clip posted online, the Russian personality filmed his new pet, saying: "This is my chicken, named Conor McGregor. There's my beauty."
Check out the tweet below: