UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev recently posted a video displaying the ruggedness of life in his homeland of Dagestan. Having survived under tough natural conditions for generations, Dagestanis have successfully used their genetic gifts in recent times to send out some of the best fighters across the globe.

Ankalaev posted a video where people are running for their lives from a bear, shedding light on the harsh cold reality of day-to-day life in Dagestan. However, fans also had a field day as Twitter exploded with hilarious reactions to the bear attack.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Ankalaev posted this insane video on his IG story yesterday Ankalaev posted this insane video on his IG story yesterday https://t.co/ph8D05932S

Many suggested that the situation could be aptly dealt with by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who wrestled bears as a boy.

Catch some comments below:

"Just call khabib 😂🎯"

"most peaceful day in daghestan"

"Stop training with bears 🤣 😬"

"Where's Khabib when they need him the most"

"Khabib would have destroyed that bear 😂"

"Yeah they cut off the ending because the bear caught the slowest guy"

"If a bear in my neighborhood I’m calling animal control not tryna fight it off with a stick 😂"

"You don’t have to be faster then the bear. Only faster then the slowest guy…"

Daniel Cormier warned Alex Pereira about Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira will move up to light heavyweight after losing his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 last month. While Pereira called for a clash against former champ Jan Blachowicz, Magomed Ankalaev was also eager to welcome 'Poatan' to the division.

However, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier opined that Ankalaev is the one matchup Pereira should avoid at 205 lbs. The former double champion said on YouTube:

“That’s the matchup that you as Alex Pereira would want to avoid. I think that’s the only one at 205 that you want to avoid right now is Ankalaev because Ankalaev can wrestle, and we saw that in the fight against Jan Blachowicz, where he took him down for the last three rounds.”

Catch Cormier's comments below:

Alex Pereira doesn't have to worry about Magomed Ankalaev for the time being as he was recently booked against Blachowicz for UFC 291 in July.

